Isuzu adds more two-pedals to D-Max range

In what is likely to be the final updated before the all-new, locally built model touches down sometime this year, Isuzu has added a brace of automatic transmission options to its stalwart D-Max.

While previously limited to the flagship 3.0 D-TEQ LX, the self-shifting option has now been branched out to not only include the lower-spec Hi-Ride model, but also on the long-serving 2.5 D-TEQ model for the very first time.

Available on the Hi-Ride extended-and-double cab model, as well as the LE double cab and the ever popular X-Rider, the 100kW/320Nm engine can now be paired to a five-speed automatic ‘box as an alternative to the standard five-speed manual, whereas the 3.0-litre carries on with the six-speed automatic that bowed on the LX two years ago.

In spite of the two-pedal layout, towing capacity is kept at 2 100 kg with combined fuel consumption being rated at 8.1 L/100 km. Unlike its bigger displacement sibling however, no four-wheel-drive versions of the 2.5 can be specified with the automatic ‘box.

Standard on all models is a five year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

D-Max 250 Extended Cab H-Ride – R403 200

D-Max 250 Double Cab Hi-Ride – R435 300

D-Max 250 Double Cab LE – R459 000

D-Max 250 Double Cab X-Rider – R474 700

D-Max 300 Double Cab Hi-Ride – R464 100

