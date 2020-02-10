Motoring News 10.2.2020 12:31 pm

Haval continues Delhi Auto Expo onslaught with F7 and F7x coupe

Charl Bosch
Haval has continued its model offensive at the Delhi Auto Expo by unveiling the flagship F-series model in the shape of the F7 and its coupe-styled F7x sibling.

Debuting alongside the smaller F5 in the Indian capital, the F7 rides on the same platform that is also used by the Haval H6, but with a subtle increases in overall dimensions and revised styling, although the F7x takes more than a few hints from the first generation BMW X6 when viewed from the rear.

Like the F5, the models shown in Delhi are left-hand-drive and therefore likely Chinese-spec versions, which in terms of tech included a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Adaptive Cruise and a full array of safety and driver assistance systems.

In China, the H7 is offered with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines; a 1.5 that makes 110kW/280Nm and a 2.0-litre that produces 140kW/350Nm. Aside from the latter being sole option on the H7x, the standard transmission option across the range is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with drive going to the front or all four wheels.

Likely to join to the F5 when production at the former General Motors plant in Talegaon kicks-off next year, the F7 and F7x, for now, are not expected to arrive in South Africa, but this could change if Haval see it fit to bring the Indian-made models to market either next year or possibly in 2022.

 

