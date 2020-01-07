Motoring News 7.1.2020 04:55 pm

Tanking 2019 new vehicle sales offset by December gains

Charl Bosch
With sales of 536 626 new vehicles throughout 2019, the market had declined by 2.5% from the 552 227 sales made in 2018.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended 2019 on a high with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 4.2% increase in December from 40 020 units in 2018, to 41 698.

Unlike in the first eleven months of the year, no individual segment sales were divulged with the association reporting a 9.1% gain in the sales of new passenger vehicle, while light commercial vehicles ended the year in the red with an overall decline of 6.7%.

Star performers throughout the year, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles finished the year in the black with respective gains of 19.0% and 18.8%. Exports however ended 2019 on a shock low with a decline of 57.7% from 18 124 to 13 298, although total figures for the year reflected a 10.2% increase from 351 139 in 2018, to a record setting 386 863.

In spite of the uptake in exports, overall domestic sales for 2019, with the exception of medium commercial vehicles climbing by 10.5% to 8 719 units, all ended on a disappointing note with passenger vehicles down 2.7% to 355 384, light commercial dropping by four percent to 153 189 and heavy-duty commercials declining by 1.2% to 19 334. With sales of 536 626 new vehicles throughout 2019, the market had declined by 2.5% from the 552 227 sales made in 2018.

“Domestic new vehicle sales in 2019 again had been affected by the subdued macro-economic environment, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence. The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points during July 2019 has also not lent any significant support to the new vehicle market,” NAAMSA said in its annual report.

It added that the decline in passenger vehicle sales occurred despite strong rental deals and presence of more affordable offerings, while the “growth in the medium commercial vehicle segment could be an indication that customers are buying down into smaller vehicles due to the prevailing challenging economic conditions in the country”.

In tabling its predictions for this year, the association stated that current market conditions point to a two percent overall increase for a projected total of 549 000 vehicles based on the forecasted one percent growth in the local economy.

The association however also warned that, “downside risks for 2020 include the continuing load shedding crisis by Eskom with ripple effects on the economy, Moody’s pending decision on South Africa’s investment rating as well as a continuing weak domestic economic growth outlook. On the positive side, however, the country’s inflation has declined to well within the target range of between 3% and 6% and the industry’s exceptional export performance is set to continue”.

DECEMBER TOP 100 BEST SELLERS

1 Toyota Hilux 3 080
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1 779
3 Ford Ranger 1 724
4 Renault Kwid 1 631
5 Toyota Etios 1 433
6 Volkswagen Polo 1 410
7 Isuzu D-Max 1 344
8 Toyota HiAce 1 083
9 Toyota Fortuner 974
10 Toyota Corolla Quest 963
11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 839
12 Ford EcoSport 837
13 Volkswagen T-Cross 685
14 Volkswagen Tiguan 630
15 Datsun Go/Go+ 585
16 Toyota Yaris 541
17 Toyota Avanza 533
18 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 532
19 Kia Seltos 510
20 Hyundai i20 509
21 Nissan NP200 498
22 Ford Figo 497
23 Toyota RAV4 496
24 Hyundai Grand i10 460
25 Suzuki Swift 443
26 Hyundai Creta 420
27 Kia Picanto 385
28 Hyundai Tucson 378
29 Renault Duster 328
30 Renault Sandero 321
31 Hyundai Venue 307
32 Volkswagen T6 303
33 Toyota Corolla 302
34 Nissan X-Trail 296
35 Toyota Land Cruiser 287
36 Mazda CX-5 277
37 Mazda CX-3 275
38 Kia Rio 270
39 Audi A3 252
40 Volkswagen Golf 248
41 Hyundai Accent 239
42 Hyundai Atos 226
43 Ford Everest 223
44 Volkswagen Amarok 209
45 Mazda2 180
46 Renault Clio 180
47 Toyota C-HR 177
48 Mahindra Pik-Up 165
49 BMW X3 154
50 Hyundai H100 143
51 Volkswagen Caddy 134
52 Honda Amaze 130
53 Nissan Almera 125
54 Suzuki Ignis 124
55 Toyota Rush 122
56 Suzuki Ertiga 120
57 Nissan Navara 117
58 BMW X5 116
59 BMW 3 Series 114
60 GWM Steed 109
61 Honda BR-V 109
62 Toyota Quantum 106
63 Suzuki Jimny 105
64 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 104
65 Kia K-series 99
66 Kia Sportage 96
67 Ford Fiesta 95
68 Audi Q3 91
69 Mini 91
70 Opel Corsa 90
71 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 89
72 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 88
73 BMW 1 Series 87
74 Nissan Micra 87
75 Nissan Qashqai 86
76 Mazda3 85
77 Hyundai Kona 83
78 Toyota Corolla Hatch 83
79 Range Rover Evoque 82
80 Hyundai H-1 77
81 Mahindra XUV 300 77
82 Audi Q5 76
83 Nissan NV350 76
84 Volkswagen up! 75
85 Audi Q2 74
86 Toyota Dyna 74
87 Range Rover Sport 73
88 Hyundai Elantra 69
89 Honda HR-V 68
90 Land Rover Discovery 66
91 Ford Kuga 65
92 Audi A4 64
93 Volvo XC60 63
94 Renault Captur 65
95 Honda Jazz 56
96 Mini Countryman 55
97 Suzuki Baleno 55
98 BMW 2 Series 53
99 Volvo XC40 53
100 Kia Grand Sedona 52

