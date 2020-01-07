Tanking 2019 new vehicle sales offset by December gains

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended 2019 on a high with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 4.2% increase in December from 40 020 units in 2018, to 41 698.

Unlike in the first eleven months of the year, no individual segment sales were divulged with the association reporting a 9.1% gain in the sales of new passenger vehicle, while light commercial vehicles ended the year in the red with an overall decline of 6.7%.

Star performers throughout the year, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles finished the year in the black with respective gains of 19.0% and 18.8%. Exports however ended 2019 on a shock low with a decline of 57.7% from 18 124 to 13 298, although total figures for the year reflected a 10.2% increase from 351 139 in 2018, to a record setting 386 863.

In spite of the uptake in exports, overall domestic sales for 2019, with the exception of medium commercial vehicles climbing by 10.5% to 8 719 units, all ended on a disappointing note with passenger vehicles down 2.7% to 355 384, light commercial dropping by four percent to 153 189 and heavy-duty commercials declining by 1.2% to 19 334. With sales of 536 626 new vehicles throughout 2019, the market had declined by 2.5% from the 552 227 sales made in 2018.

“Domestic new vehicle sales in 2019 again had been affected by the subdued macro-economic environment, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence. The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points during July 2019 has also not lent any significant support to the new vehicle market,” NAAMSA said in its annual report.

It added that the decline in passenger vehicle sales occurred despite strong rental deals and presence of more affordable offerings, while the “growth in the medium commercial vehicle segment could be an indication that customers are buying down into smaller vehicles due to the prevailing challenging economic conditions in the country”.

In tabling its predictions for this year, the association stated that current market conditions point to a two percent overall increase for a projected total of 549 000 vehicles based on the forecasted one percent growth in the local economy.

The association however also warned that, “downside risks for 2020 include the continuing load shedding crisis by Eskom with ripple effects on the economy, Moody’s pending decision on South Africa’s investment rating as well as a continuing weak domestic economic growth outlook. On the positive side, however, the country’s inflation has declined to well within the target range of between 3% and 6% and the industry’s exceptional export performance is set to continue”.

DECEMBER TOP 100 BEST SELLERS

1 Toyota Hilux 3 080 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1 779 3 Ford Ranger 1 724 4 Renault Kwid 1 631 5 Toyota Etios 1 433 6 Volkswagen Polo 1 410 7 Isuzu D-Max 1 344 8 Toyota HiAce 1 083 9 Toyota Fortuner 974 10 Toyota Corolla Quest 963 11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 839 12 Ford EcoSport 837 13 Volkswagen T-Cross 685 14 Volkswagen Tiguan 630 15 Datsun Go/Go+ 585 16 Toyota Yaris 541 17 Toyota Avanza 533 18 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 532 19 Kia Seltos 510 20 Hyundai i20 509 21 Nissan NP200 498 22 Ford Figo 497 23 Toyota RAV4 496 24 Hyundai Grand i10 460 25 Suzuki Swift 443 26 Hyundai Creta 420 27 Kia Picanto 385 28 Hyundai Tucson 378 29 Renault Duster 328 30 Renault Sandero 321 31 Hyundai Venue 307 32 Volkswagen T6 303 33 Toyota Corolla 302 34 Nissan X-Trail 296 35 Toyota Land Cruiser 287 36 Mazda CX-5 277 37 Mazda CX-3 275 38 Kia Rio 270 39 Audi A3 252 40 Volkswagen Golf 248 41 Hyundai Accent 239 42 Hyundai Atos 226 43 Ford Everest 223 44 Volkswagen Amarok 209 45 Mazda2 180 46 Renault Clio 180 47 Toyota C-HR 177 48 Mahindra Pik-Up 165 49 BMW X3 154 50 Hyundai H100 143 51 Volkswagen Caddy 134 52 Honda Amaze 130 53 Nissan Almera 125 54 Suzuki Ignis 124 55 Toyota Rush 122 56 Suzuki Ertiga 120 57 Nissan Navara 117 58 BMW X5 116 59 BMW 3 Series 114 60 GWM Steed 109 61 Honda BR-V 109 62 Toyota Quantum 106 63 Suzuki Jimny 105 64 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 104 65 Kia K-series 99 66 Kia Sportage 96 67 Ford Fiesta 95 68 Audi Q3 91 69 Mini 91 70 Opel Corsa 90 71 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 89 72 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 88 73 BMW 1 Series 87 74 Nissan Micra 87 75 Nissan Qashqai 86 76 Mazda3 85 77 Hyundai Kona 83 78 Toyota Corolla Hatch 83 79 Range Rover Evoque 82 80 Hyundai H-1 77 81 Mahindra XUV 300 77 82 Audi Q5 76 83 Nissan NV350 76 84 Volkswagen up! 75 85 Audi Q2 74 86 Toyota Dyna 74 87 Range Rover Sport 73 88 Hyundai Elantra 69 89 Honda HR-V 68 90 Land Rover Discovery 66 91 Ford Kuga 65 92 Audi A4 64 93 Volvo XC60 63 94 Renault Captur 65 95 Honda Jazz 56 96 Mini Countryman 55 97 Suzuki Baleno 55 98 BMW 2 Series 53 99 Volvo XC40 53 100 Kia Grand Sedona 52

