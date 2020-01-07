Tanking 2019 new vehicle sales offset by December gains

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended 2019 on a high with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 4.2% increase in December from 40 020 units in 2018, to 41 698.
Unlike in the first eleven months of the year, no individual segment sales were divulged with the association reporting a 9.1% gain in the sales of new passenger vehicle, while light commercial vehicles ended the year in the red with an overall decline of 6.7%.
Star performers throughout the year, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles finished the year in the black with respective gains of 19.0% and 18.8%. Exports however ended 2019 on a shock low with a decline of 57.7% from 18 124 to 13 298, although total figures for the year reflected a 10.2% increase from 351 139 in 2018, to a record setting 386 863.
In spite of the uptake in exports, overall domestic sales for 2019, with the exception of medium commercial vehicles climbing by 10.5% to 8 719 units, all ended on a disappointing note with passenger vehicles down 2.7% to 355 384, light commercial dropping by four percent to 153 189 and heavy-duty commercials declining by 1.2% to 19 334. With sales of 536 626 new vehicles throughout 2019, the market had declined by 2.5% from the 552 227 sales made in 2018.
“Domestic new vehicle sales in 2019 again had been affected by the subdued macro-economic environment, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence. The lowering of the interest rate by 25 basis points during July 2019 has also not lent any significant support to the new vehicle market,” NAAMSA said in its annual report.
It added that the decline in passenger vehicle sales occurred despite strong rental deals and presence of more affordable offerings, while the “growth in the medium commercial vehicle segment could be an indication that customers are buying down into smaller vehicles due to the prevailing challenging economic conditions in the country”.
In tabling its predictions for this year, the association stated that current market conditions point to a two percent overall increase for a projected total of 549 000 vehicles based on the forecasted one percent growth in the local economy.
The association however also warned that, “downside risks for 2020 include the continuing load shedding crisis by Eskom with ripple effects on the economy, Moody’s pending decision on South Africa’s investment rating as well as a continuing weak domestic economic growth outlook. On the positive side, however, the country’s inflation has declined to well within the target range of between 3% and 6% and the industry’s exceptional export performance is set to continue”.
DECEMBER TOP 100 BEST SELLERS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|3 080
|2
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|1 779
|3
|Ford Ranger
|1 724
|4
|Renault Kwid
|1 631
|5
|Toyota Etios
|1 433
|6
|Volkswagen Polo
|1 410
|7
|Isuzu D-Max
|1 344
|8
|Toyota HiAce
|1 083
|9
|Toyota Fortuner
|974
|10
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|963
|11
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|839
|12
|Ford EcoSport
|837
|13
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|685
|14
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|630
|15
|Datsun Go/Go+
|585
|16
|Toyota Yaris
|541
|17
|Toyota Avanza
|533
|18
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|532
|19
|Kia Seltos
|510
|20
|Hyundai i20
|509
|21
|Nissan NP200
|498
|22
|Ford Figo
|497
|23
|Toyota RAV4
|496
|24
|Hyundai Grand i10
|460
|25
|Suzuki Swift
|443
|26
|Hyundai Creta
|420
|27
|Kia Picanto
|385
|28
|Hyundai Tucson
|378
|29
|Renault Duster
|328
|30
|Renault Sandero
|321
|31
|Hyundai Venue
|307
|32
|Volkswagen T6
|303
|33
|Toyota Corolla
|302
|34
|Nissan X-Trail
|296
|35
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|287
|36
|Mazda CX-5
|277
|37
|Mazda CX-3
|275
|38
|Kia Rio
|270
|39
|Audi A3
|252
|40
|Volkswagen Golf
|248
|41
|Hyundai Accent
|239
|42
|Hyundai Atos
|226
|43
|Ford Everest
|223
|44
|Volkswagen Amarok
|209
|45
|Mazda2
|180
|46
|Renault Clio
|180
|47
|Toyota C-HR
|177
|48
|Mahindra Pik-Up
|165
|49
|BMW X3
|154
|50
|Hyundai H100
|143
|51
|Volkswagen Caddy
|134
|52
|Honda Amaze
|130
|53
|Nissan Almera
|125
|54
|Suzuki Ignis
|124
|55
|Toyota Rush
|122
|56
|Suzuki Ertiga
|120
|57
|Nissan Navara
|117
|58
|BMW X5
|116
|59
|BMW 3 Series
|114
|60
|GWM Steed
|109
|61
|Honda BR-V
|109
|62
|Toyota Quantum
|106
|63
|Suzuki Jimny
|105
|64
|Mahindra KUV 100 NXT
|104
|65
|Kia K-series
|99
|66
|Kia Sportage
|96
|67
|Ford Fiesta
|95
|68
|Audi Q3
|91
|69
|Mini
|91
|70
|Opel Corsa
|90
|71
|Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
|89
|72
|Toyota Land Cruiser 200
|88
|73
|BMW 1 Series
|87
|74
|Nissan Micra
|87
|75
|Nissan Qashqai
|86
|76
|Mazda3
|85
|77
|Hyundai Kona
|83
|78
|Toyota Corolla Hatch
|83
|79
|Range Rover Evoque
|82
|80
|Hyundai H-1
|77
|81
|Mahindra XUV 300
|77
|82
|Audi Q5
|76
|83
|Nissan NV350
|76
|84
|Volkswagen up!
|75
|85
|Audi Q2
|74
|86
|Toyota Dyna
|74
|87
|Range Rover Sport
|73
|88
|Hyundai Elantra
|69
|89
|Honda HR-V
|68
|90
|Land Rover Discovery
|66
|91
|Ford Kuga
|65
|92
|Audi A4
|64
|93
|Volvo XC60
|63
|94
|Renault Captur
|65
|95
|Honda Jazz
|56
|96
|Mini Countryman
|55
|97
|Suzuki Baleno
|55
|98
|BMW 2 Series
|53
|99
|Volvo XC40
|53
|100
|Kia Grand Sedona
|52
