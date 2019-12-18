Harsh words for the Blitz as final Euro NCAP results are released

In its now confirmed final evaluation for 2019, Europe’s new car crash test authority, Euro NCAP, has released the results of its latest test which saw six out of the 10 vehicles tested receiving the maximum five stars.

With the exception of the Audi Q8 and the all-new eighth generation Volkswagen Golf scheduled to arrive next year, the remaining top-rated models are all not destined for South Africa anytime soon and include the Ford Puma, the MG HS and the electric version of the smaller ZS, and the new Nissan Juke.

The recently updated Volkswagen up! and its Seat and Skoda siblings, the Mii and Citigo, only obtained three stars with the removal of the previously offered Autonomous Emergency Braking system being cited as a key hindrance in all three losing their earlier five star ratings.

Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen has however expressed concern after the Golf became the second model to have its door opened during the side impact tests, an occurrence that first happened earlier this month when testing the Sharan MPV.

“Door openings during crash are penalised in Euro NCAP since the start as they represent a critical ejection risk to occupants. Door openings are rare nowadays and it is important that Volkswagen is committed to finding the root cause,” van Ratingen said in a statement.

Worst effected was the all-electric, futuristic Aiways U5 which received three stars, but lost points during the side impact tests and also during the pedestrian detection cycle as part of the Autonomous Emergency Braking procedures. A reworked version is however in the works and according to the organisation, will be re-evaluated next year.

“It is the first year that we see three Chinese cars tested by Euro NCAP. Clearly the capabilities to engineer safe vehicles in China has leapfrogged over recent years, but the U5 example shows that meeting five-star requirements can still be a hurdle for young companies. None of these issues however can not be overcome and we look forward to verify the cars’ performance when the shortcomings are effectively addressed,” van Ratingen added.

The NCAP secretary was however more stern when testing of the South Africa-bound Opel Zafira Life had to be halted when it became clear that the triplet of the Citroën Spacetourer and Peugeot Traveller had very little in-common with the previous generation that rode on the same platform as the Astra.

“Fleet operators and consumers are getting old wine in new bottles, as there is not much new about the dated design of the Zafira Life. The equipment and the expected performance have fallen so far behind the latest requirements that testing has become pointless,” van Ratingen said.

“Pressured by Euro NCAP over its lack of transparency and their false safety claims, Opel/Vauxhall are introducing some changes to the 2020 model year vans. These, however, cannot make up for the lack of ambition that PSA has demonstrated for improving safety in the business van segment”.

CAR STARS ADULT CHILD PEDESTRIAN ASSIST NOTE Aiways U5 73% 70% 45% 55% Audi A1 95% 85% 73% 80% Audi Q7 92% 86% 71% 72% Audi Q8 93% 87% 71% 73% Audi e-tron 91% 85% 71% 76% BMW 1 Series 83% 87% 76% 72% BMW 3 Series 97% 87% 87% 76% BMW Z4 97% 87% 91% 76% Citroën C5 Aircross 87% 86% 58% 75% Citroën C5 Aircross 89% 86% 67% 82% Safety Pack DS3 Crossback 87% 86% 54% 63% DS3 Crossback 96% 86% 64% 76% Safety Pack Ford Explorer 87% 86% 61% 76% Ford Focus 96% 87% 72% 75% Ford Kuga 92% 86% 82% 73% Ford Mondeo 96% 87% 70% 73% Ford Puma 94% 84% 77% 74% Honda CR-V 93% 83% 70% 76% Kia Ceed 88% 85% 52% 68% Kia Ceed 88% 85% 68% 73% Safety Pack Jeep Cherokee 80% 78% 56% 69% Jeep Renegade 82% 84% 55% 58% Lexus UX 96% 85% 82% 77% Mazda3 98% 87% 81% 73% Mazda CX-30 99% 86% 80% 77% Mercedes-Benz B-Class 96% 90% 78% 75% Mercedes-Benz CLA 96% 91% 91% 75% Mercedes-Benz EQC 96% 90% 75% 75% Mercedes-Benz GLB 92% 88% 78% 74% Mercedes-Benz G-Class 90% 83% 78% 72% Mercedes-Benz GLE 91% 90% 78% 78% MG HS 92% 81% 64% 76% MG ZS EV 90% 85% 64% 70% Range Rover Evoque 94% 87% 72% 73% Renault Captur 96% 83% 70% 74% Renault Clio 96% 89% 72% 75% Nissan Juke 94% 85% 81% 73% Opel/Vauxhall Corsa 84% 86% 66% 69% Peugeot 208 91% 86% 56% 71% Peugeot 2008 91% 84% 62% 68% Peugeot 2008 93% 84% 73% 73% Safety Pack Porsche Taycan 85% 83% 70% 73% Seat Alhambra 89% 78% 59% 62% Seat Mii 81% 83% 46% 55% Seat Tarraco 97% 84% 79% 79% Skoda Citigo 81% 83% 46% 55% Skoda Kamiq 96% 85% 80% 76% Skoda Octavia 92% 88% 73% 79% Skoda Scala 97% 87% 81% 76% SsangYong Korando 88% 85% 68% 74% Subaru Forester 97% 91% 80% 78% Tesla Model X 98% 81% 72% 94% Tesla Model 3 95% 86% 74% 94% Toyota Corolla 95% 84% 86% 77% Toyota RAV4 93% 87% 85% 77% Volkswagen Golf 95% 89% 76% 78% Volkswagen Sharan 89% 78% 59% 62% Volkswagen T-Cross 97% 86% 81% 80% Volkswagen up! 81% 83% 46% 55%

