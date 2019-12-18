Motoring News 18.12.2019 01:39 pm

Harsh words for the Blitz as final Euro NCAP results are released

Charl Bosch
Harsh words for the Blitz as final Euro NCAP results are released

Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen has however expressed concern after the Golf became the second model to have its door opened during the side impact tests.

In its now confirmed final evaluation for 2019, Europe’s new car crash test authority, Euro NCAP, has released the results of its latest test which saw six out of the 10 vehicles tested receiving the maximum five stars.

With the exception of the Audi Q8 and the all-new eighth generation Volkswagen Golf scheduled to arrive next year, the remaining top-rated models are all not destined for South Africa anytime soon and include the Ford Puma, the MG HS and the electric version of the smaller ZS, and the new Nissan Juke.

The recently updated Volkswagen up! and its Seat and Skoda siblings, the Mii and Citigo, only obtained three stars with the removal of the previously offered Autonomous Emergency Braking system being cited as a key hindrance in all three losing their earlier five star ratings.

Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen has however expressed concern after the Golf became the second model to have its door opened during the side impact tests, an occurrence that first happened earlier this month when testing the Sharan MPV.

“Door openings during crash are penalised in Euro NCAP since the start as they represent a critical ejection risk to occupants. Door openings are rare nowadays and it is important that Volkswagen is committed to finding the root cause,” van Ratingen said in a statement.

Worst effected was the all-electric, futuristic Aiways U5 which received three stars, but lost points during the side impact tests and also during the pedestrian detection cycle as part of the Autonomous Emergency Braking procedures. A reworked version is however in the works and according to the organisation, will be re-evaluated next year.

“It is the first year that we see three Chinese cars tested by Euro NCAP. Clearly the capabilities to engineer safe vehicles in China has leapfrogged over recent years, but the U5 example shows that meeting five-star requirements can still be a hurdle for young companies. None of these issues however can not be overcome and we look forward to verify the cars’ performance when the shortcomings are effectively addressed,” van Ratingen added.

The NCAP secretary was however more stern when testing of the South Africa-bound Opel Zafira Life had to be halted when it became clear that the triplet of the Citroën Spacetourer and Peugeot Traveller had very little in-common with the previous generation that rode on the same platform as the Astra.

“Fleet operators and consumers are getting old wine in new bottles, as there is not much new about the dated design of the Zafira Life. The equipment and the expected performance have fallen so far behind the latest requirements that testing has become pointless,” van Ratingen said.

“Pressured by Euro NCAP over its lack of transparency and their false safety claims, Opel/Vauxhall are introducing some changes to the 2020 model year vans. These, however, cannot make up for the lack of ambition that PSA has demonstrated for improving safety in the business van segment”.

CAR
STARS
ADULT
CHILD
PEDESTRIAN
ASSIST
NOTE
Aiways U5 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 73% 70% 45% 55%
Audi A1 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 85% 73% 80%
Audi Q7 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 92% 86% 71% 72%
Audi Q8 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 87% 71% 73%
Audi e-tron Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 85% 71% 76%
BMW 1 Series Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 83% 87% 76% 72%
BMW 3 Series Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 87% 87% 76%
BMW Z4 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 87% 91% 76%
Citroën C5 Aircross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 87% 86% 58% 75%
Citroën C5 Aircross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 89% 86% 67% 82% Safety Pack
DS3 Crossback Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 87% 86% 54% 63%
DS3 Crossback Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 86% 64% 76% Safety Pack
Ford Explorer Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 87% 86% 61% 76%
Ford Focus Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 87% 72% 75%
Ford Kuga Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 92% 86% 82% 73%
Ford Mondeo Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 87% 70% 73%
Ford Puma Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 94% 84% 77% 74%
Honda CR-V Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 83% 70% 76%
Kia Ceed Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 52% 68%
Kia Ceed Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 68% 73% Safety Pack
Jeep Cherokee Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 80% 78% 56% 69%
Jeep Renegade Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 82% 84% 55% 58%
Lexus UX Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 85% 82% 77%
Mazda3 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 98% 87% 81% 73%
Mazda CX-30 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 99% 86% 80% 77%
Mercedes-Benz B-Class Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 90% 78% 75%
Mercedes-Benz CLA Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 91% 91% 75%
Mercedes-Benz EQC Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 90% 75% 75%
Mercedes-Benz GLB Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 92% 88% 78% 74%
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 90% 83% 78% 72%
Mercedes-Benz GLE Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 90% 78% 78%
MG HS Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 92% 81% 64% 76%
MG ZS EV Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 90% 85% 64% 70%
Range Rover Evoque Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 94% 87% 72% 73%
Renault Captur Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 83% 70% 74%
Renault Clio Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 89% 72% 75%
Nissan Juke Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 94% 85% 81% 73%
Opel/Vauxhall Corsa Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 84% 86% 66% 69%
Peugeot 208 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 86% 56% 71%
Peugeot 2008 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 84% 62% 68%
Peugeot 2008 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 84% 73% 73% Safety Pack
Porsche Taycan Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 85% 83% 70% 73%
Seat Alhambra Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 89% 78% 59% 62%
Seat Mii Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 81% 83% 46% 55%
Seat Tarraco Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 84% 79% 79%
Skoda Citigo Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 81% 83% 46% 55%
Skoda Kamiq Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 85% 80% 76%
Skoda Octavia Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 92% 88% 73% 79%
Skoda Scala Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 87% 81% 76%
SsangYong Korando Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 68% 74%
Subaru Forester Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 91% 80% 78%
Tesla Model X Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 98% 81% 72% 94%
Tesla Model 3 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 86% 74% 94%
Toyota Corolla Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 84% 86% 77%
Toyota RAV4 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 87% 85% 77%
Volkswagen Golf Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 89% 76% 78%
Volkswagen Sharan Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 89% 78% 59% 62%
Volkswagen T-Cross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 86% 81% 80%
Volkswagen up! Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 81% 83% 46% 55%

