Facelift Jaguar F-Type stickered

Fresh from showing the updated F-Type earlier this month, and confirming the subsequent local model line-up, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has divulged pricing details for both the Coupe and Cabriolet on its online configurator.

As mentioned, the range will consist out of eight models with the R-Dynamic serving as base model and offering a choice of two engines; the P300 whose 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder produces 221kW/400Nm and the P380 that makes use of a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 outputting 280kW/460Nm.

The next step-up First Edition mainly comes with a number of bespoke interior and exterior detailing, and despite retaining the aforementioned V6 motor, gains more traction in the form of all-wheel-drive versus the R-Dynamic’s rear-wheel-drive only layout.

In terms of performance, the P300 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and top-out at 250 km/h, while the two-wheel-drive P380 will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 4.9 seconds and hit a V-Max of 275 km/h. In all-wheel-drive guise, only the 0-100 km/h differs with the all-paw First Edition reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 5.1 seconds

With the discontinuing of the pre-facelift SVR, the R serves the ranges’ flagship with the venerable 5.0-litre supercharged V8 being retained, but upgraded from 405kW/680Nm to 423kW/700Nm. Top speed is rated at 300 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 3.7 seconds.

PRICING

F-Type P300 R-Dynamic -R1 182 700

F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Cabriolet – R1 180 800

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic – R1 451 000

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic Cabriolet – R1 449 200

F-Type P380 First Edition AWD – R1 579 200

F-Type P380 First Edition Cabriolet AWD – R1 573 000

F-Type R AWD – R2 306 200

F-Type R Cabriolet AWD – R2 304 600

