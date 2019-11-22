Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio internally updated

Still fulfilling the role of core models as its parent company’s merger with the PSA Group remains on track, Alfa Romeo has introduced updated version of the Giulia and Stelvio at the Los Angeles International Auto Show.

Cosmetically, the changes are limited to mainly colours with the Giulia receiving three new metallic hues; Lunare White, Anodizzato Blue and Visconti Green plus Moonlight Pearl, while the sporting Veloce and Veloce Ti derivatives of it and Stelvio can be had in a Dark Miron finish. A carbon pack that sees the mirror caps and grille sporting a said finish can be specified on the Stelvio.

The biggest change on both models though is on the inside with infotainment system now measuring 8.8-inches with Apple CarPlay Android Auto and the TFT instrument cluster displaying seven-inches, while the Alfa Connect concierge system has been included.

Additional features are upgraded materials, a wireless smartphone charger, new aluminium dial for the infotainment system, larger cupholders, a new steering wheel and gear lever, revised centre console and Alcantara trim for the Veloce Ti only.

A big uptake is the array of new safety and driver assistance systems that contribute in both the Giulia and Stelvio being capable of Level 2 autonomous driving. In this regard, tech includes Active Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Driver Attention Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Trim levels and engine options are unchanged with the Giulia sporting seven model grades; base, Business, Super, Ti, Sprint, Veloce and Veloce Ti and the Stelvio six in the form of Business, Super, Ti, Sprint, Veloce and Veloce Ti. No mention of the QV models were made.

Engine options consist of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in two states of tune; 147kW/330Nm or 206kW/400Nm and a 2.2-litre MultiJet turbodiesel in four outputs; 100kW/380Nm, 118kW/450Nm, 140kW/450Nm and 155kW/470Nm.

Depending on the engine, the Giulia can be had with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear or all four wheels, while the Stelvio has the same drive options but only with the latter ‘box.

Local availability has not been announced, but expect both to arrive sometime next year.

