Mbalula sings praises of electric cars after Jaguar loans him one

Citizen reporter
Educating the masses about how to drive around in a luxury electric car is a tough job, but Mbaks says he’s up to the task.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday spoke of a vision for the future which will include “eco-friendly” cars.

This may or may be linked to the fact that luxury car brand Jaguar just gave him one to drive for the next two weeks.

Mbalula will be driving an I-PACE electric car lent to him by Jaguar, declaring this loudly and proudly in a series of tweets.

He also said at a media event that he would attempt to use the car he was loaned for the greater good by educating the public about more environmentally-friendly transport options.

He said he looked forward to answering questions such as “If I want to buy an electrical vehicle, where can I charge it?” in the coming weeks.

“Here, [the] Electric Car [Jaguar] borrowed me to use for two weeks (sic),” Mbalula tweeted ahead of the briefing.

“This is the future of transport- eco-friendly cars to protect our environment.”

In another tweet, he acknowledged:  “Climate change is real, we need to be responsible and responsive to the future.

“For us at transport, carbon emission transition plan will also be developed as part of [the] implementation of the Green Transport Strategy to drive the national target of reducing GHG emission by 42%,” he added.

Whether driving around in a brand-new Jaguar for two weeks will help the minister reach this target remains to be seen.

A recent article in Daily Maverick estimated that there are around 1,000 electric cars on South African roads currently, making up a tiny percentage of the 12 million registered vehicles on the road.

These need to be charged at allocated stations. According to plugshare.com, South Africa has some 180 charging stations, mainly split between Joburg and Cape Town.

