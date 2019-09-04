Motoring News 4.9.2019 05:22 pm

Full house of five-stars in latest Euro NCAP results

Charl Bosch

All of the seven models tested earned the maximum five-stars.

The European New Car Assessment Programme, better known as Euro NCAP, has released the results of its latest vehicle assessments with all of the seven models tested earning the maximum five-star rating.

With the exception of the Skoda Kamiq, SsangYong Korando and the new Ford Focus, three models; the Audi A1, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz CLA are already offered in South Africa, while the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC is set to debut sometime next year.

“It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety. From these results, achieving 5 stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety,” Euro NCAP Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said in a statement.

“Next year will see another step-change in our rating requirements but our experience shows that manufacturers will be keen to maintain the high standards they have achieved so far, and that European consumers will continue to be well served”.

RESULTS

CAR
STARS
ADULT
CHILD
PEDESTRIAN
ASSIST
NOTE
Audi A1 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 85% 73% 80%
Audi e-tron Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 85% 71% 76%
BMW Z4 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 87% 91% 76%
Citroën C5 Aircross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 87% 86% 58% 75%
Citroën C5 Aircross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 89% 86% 67% 82% Safety Pack
DS3 Crossback Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 87% 86% 54% 63%
DS3 Crossback Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 86% 64% 76% Safety Pack
Ford Focus Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 87% 72% 75%
Honda CR-V Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 83% 70% 76%
Kia Ceed Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 52% 68%
Kia Ceed Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 68% 73% Safety Pack
Lexus UX Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 85% 82% 77%
Mazda3 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 98% 87% 81% 73%
Mercedes-Benz B-Class Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 90% 78% 75%
Mercedes-Benz CLA Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 91% 91% 75%
Mercedes-Benz EQC Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 90% 75% 75%
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 90% 83% 78% 72%
Mercedes-Benz GLE Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 91% 90% 78% 78%
Range Rover Evoque Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 94% 87% 72% 73%
Renault Clio Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 89% 72% 75%
Seat Tarraco Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 84% 79% 79%
SsangYong Korando Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 88% 85% 68% 74%
Tesla Model 3 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 86% 74% 94%
Toyota Corolla Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 95% 84% 86% 77%
Toyota RAV4 Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 93% 87% 85% 77%
Volkswagen T-Cross Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 86% 81% 80%
Skoda Kamiq Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 96% 85% 80% 76%
Skoda Scala Full house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 starsFull house of five in first Euro NCAP results-Autodealer5 /5 stars 97% 87% 81% 76%

