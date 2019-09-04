Full house of five-stars in latest Euro NCAP results

The European New Car Assessment Programme, better known as Euro NCAP, has released the results of its latest vehicle assessments with all of the seven models tested earning the maximum five-star rating.
With the exception of the Skoda Kamiq, SsangYong Korando and the new Ford Focus, three models; the Audi A1, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz CLA are already offered in South Africa, while the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC is set to debut sometime next year.
“It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety. From these results, achieving 5 stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety,” Euro NCAP Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said in a statement.
“Next year will see another step-change in our rating requirements but our experience shows that manufacturers will be keen to maintain the high standards they have achieved so far, and that European consumers will continue to be well served”.
RESULTS
|
CAR
|
STARS
|
ADULT
|
CHILD
|
PEDESTRIAN
|
ASSIST
|
NOTE
|Audi A1
|95%
|85%
|73%
|80%
|Audi e-tron
|91%
|85%
|71%
|76%
|BMW Z4
|97%
|87%
|91%
|76%
|Citroën C5 Aircross
|87%
|86%
|58%
|75%
|Citroën C5 Aircross
|89%
|86%
|67%
|82%
|Safety Pack
|DS3 Crossback
|87%
|86%
|54%
|63%
|DS3 Crossback
|96%
|86%
|64%
|76%
|Safety Pack
|Ford Focus
|96%
|87%
|72%
|75%
|Honda CR-V
|93%
|83%
|70%
|76%
|Kia Ceed
|88%
|85%
|52%
|68%
|Kia Ceed
|88%
|85%
|68%
|73%
|Safety Pack
|Lexus UX
|96%
|85%
|82%
|77%
|Mazda3
|98%
|87%
|81%
|73%
|Mercedes-Benz B-Class
|96%
|90%
|78%
|75%
|Mercedes-Benz CLA
|96%
|91%
|91%
|75%
|Mercedes-Benz EQC
|96%
|90%
|75%
|75%
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|90%
|83%
|78%
|72%
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|91%
|90%
|78%
|78%
|Range Rover Evoque
|94%
|87%
|72%
|73%
|Renault Clio
|96%
|89%
|72%
|75%
|Seat Tarraco
|97%
|84%
|79%
|79%
|SsangYong Korando
|88%
|85%
|68%
|74%
|Tesla Model 3
|95%
|86%
|74%
|94%
|Toyota Corolla
|95%
|84%
|86%
|77%
|Toyota RAV4
|93%
|87%
|85%
|77%
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|97%
|86%
|81%
|80%
|Skoda Kamiq
|96%
|85%
|80%
|76%
|Skoda Scala
|97%
|87%
|81%
|76%
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.