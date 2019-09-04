Full house of five-stars in latest Euro NCAP results

The European New Car Assessment Programme, better known as Euro NCAP, has released the results of its latest vehicle assessments with all of the seven models tested earning the maximum five-star rating.

With the exception of the Skoda Kamiq, SsangYong Korando and the new Ford Focus, three models; the Audi A1, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz CLA are already offered in South Africa, while the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC is set to debut sometime next year.

“It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety. From these results, achieving 5 stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety,” Euro NCAP Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said in a statement.

“Next year will see another step-change in our rating requirements but our experience shows that manufacturers will be keen to maintain the high standards they have achieved so far, and that European consumers will continue to be well served”.

RESULTS

CAR STARS ADULT CHILD PEDESTRIAN ASSIST NOTE Audi A1 95% 85% 73% 80% Audi e-tron 91% 85% 71% 76% BMW Z4 97% 87% 91% 76% Citroën C5 Aircross 87% 86% 58% 75% Citroën C5 Aircross 89% 86% 67% 82% Safety Pack DS3 Crossback 87% 86% 54% 63% DS3 Crossback 96% 86% 64% 76% Safety Pack Ford Focus 96% 87% 72% 75% Honda CR-V 93% 83% 70% 76% Kia Ceed 88% 85% 52% 68% Kia Ceed 88% 85% 68% 73% Safety Pack Lexus UX 96% 85% 82% 77% Mazda3 98% 87% 81% 73% Mercedes-Benz B-Class 96% 90% 78% 75% Mercedes-Benz CLA 96% 91% 91% 75% Mercedes-Benz EQC 96% 90% 75% 75% Mercedes-Benz G-Class 90% 83% 78% 72% Mercedes-Benz GLE 91% 90% 78% 78% Range Rover Evoque 94% 87% 72% 73% Renault Clio 96% 89% 72% 75% Seat Tarraco 97% 84% 79% 79% SsangYong Korando 88% 85% 68% 74% Tesla Model 3 95% 86% 74% 94% Toyota Corolla 95% 84% 86% 77% Toyota RAV4 93% 87% 85% 77% Volkswagen T-Cross 97% 86% 81% 80% Skoda Kamiq 96% 85% 80% 76% Skoda Scala 97% 87% 81% 76%

