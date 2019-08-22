Sound enhanced Volkswagen Polo Vivo joins ‘go-anywhere’ Dune Concept at F.o.M

Polo Vivo Sound Edition

Set to go on sale next month, the Sound Edition mainly receives a number of unique exterior and interior fittings with the former being made up of anthracite 16-inch Rivazza alloy wheels, Energetic Orange mirror caps, orange equaliser styled decals on the bootlid and base of the doors, and a choice of three colours; Pure White, Limestone Grey and Reef Blue.

Inside, the audio system boasts a six-speaker setup with App Connect, Bluetooth, USB and a subwoofer, while the optional (R2 500) Black Interior Styling Package adds an anthracite headliner and sun visors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, gear lever and handbrake lever and privacy glass.

Based on the Vivo 1.4 Comfortline, the Sound’s mechanicals are unchanged with outputs of 63kW/132Nm, fed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.9 L/100 km.

Priced at R220 000, the Sound commands a R16 000 premium over the Comfortline but still comes as standard with a three year/120 000 km warranty.

Polo Vivo Dune Concept

Claimed to take inspiration from South Africa’s rugged landscape, the Dune is the creation of Volkswagen’s Product Engineering department, with the one-off concept set to become an exhibition model at the AutoPavilion museum complex outside the Uitenhage plant.

Harking back to the off-road inspired Country, a four-wheel-drive, high-riding version of the Golf Mk II made between 1990 and 1991, the Dune effectively builds on the Vivo Maxx by adding a custom orange paint finish, roof rack with jerry cans and an integrated LED light bar, a snorkel integrated into the passenger side A-pillar, full LED headlights, special Dune badging, off-road tyres, a front skidplate, bootlid spoiler, chrome tipped exhaust outlet and a spare wheel carrier.

On the inside, the interior receives Sun Orange leather seats with Dune embroidered headrests, yellow detailing around air vents, infotainment system, gear lever, door cards and on the floor mats, sport pedals, aluminium-look inserts on the steering wheel and a two-way radio. At the back, the passenger seat has been replaced with a drawer system that houses a water tank and utility box on the right and a foldable table and fridge on the left.

As mentioned though, the Dune will remain a concept model and won’t go into mass production at all.

