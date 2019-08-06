Mercedes-Benz prices its ‘S-Class’ van

Externally, the changes are minor in that the V-Class receives a new front bumper with a wider lower air intake, a restyled diamond pattern grille and new alloy wheel deigns, while inside, the turbine styled air vents debut along with upgraded materials, reclining rear seats with a massaging function, new dials within the instrument cluster and a selection of veneers including piano lacquer, brushed aluminium, wood and carbon fibre.

The biggest difference is however up front where Mercedes-Benz has opted to retain the pre-facelift V-Class’ 2.1-litre OM 651 turbodiesel engine and 7G Tronic automatic for South Afric,a instead of the new 2.0-litre OM 654 and 9G Tronic ‘box offered in Europe.

As such the V200d again serves as base model with its oil-burner producing 100kW/330Nm, while the next step up V220d delivers 120kW/380Nm. In the absence of the new V300d sold on the Old Continent, the V250d again tops the range with outputs of 140kW/440Nm. Also unlike in Europe, the V-Class is outfitted with rear-wheel-drive as Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive won’t be offered locally.

Model-wise, the V-Class line-up consists of five models with the V220d and V250d being available in Avantgarde trim that adds features such as the Comand infotainment system, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual electric sliding doors, heated and cooled front seats with electric lumbar support, Active Brake Assist, Pre-Safe, Blind Spot Assist, folding electric mirrors, ambient lighting, Nappa leather black upholstery, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist LED headlights, the Agility Control suspension with selective damping and the Avantgarde exterior and interior packs.

PRICING

V200d – R789 350

V220d – R825 825

V220d Avantgarde – R1 080 000

V250d – R888 250

V250d Avantgarde – R1 118 500

