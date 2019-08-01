Motoring News 1.8.2019 11:53 am

Pagani drops details (and the roof) of the most extreme Huayra to date

Charl Bosch

Its most extreme take on the Huayra since this model replaced the Zonda six years ago, Pagani has unveiled a limited edition version of the Roadster dubbed the Huayra Roadster BC.

The result of a two-year development run since the original Roadster bowed at the Geneva Motor Show, the BC incorporates the latest iteration of Pagani’s radical carbon fibre/titanium chassis known as carbon-titanium, which the Italian marque claims has improved the torsional rigidity by 20% and the flexional rigidity by 12% despite the removal of the roof.

Tipping the scales at 1 250 kg, the BC’s revisions run deeper in that it comes with new aerodynamics made up of a redesigned splitter and all-new body, wider fender vents, a fixed rear wing and tweaked suspension to generate up to 500 kg of downforce at 280 km/h.

Equipped with a six outlet, titanium exhaust system, the BC rides on 14-spoke, forged APP alloy wheels measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, wrapped in bespoke Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres said to have generated a lateral acceleration of up to 2.2 g during testing.

In addition, the Brembo sourced brakes are carbon ceramic and utilise a six-piston, one-piece caliper setup at the front and a four-piston, single-piece design at the rear, with the rotors measuring 396 mm and 380 mm respectively.

Nestled at the rear, the BC comes powered by a newly designed version of the AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 which, amongst others, boasts a hydroformed manifold, four water-air intercoolers, twin throttle bodies and a unique Bosch electronic system to develop 596kW/1 050Nm, send to the rear wheels via an Xtrac developed seven-speed sequential gearbox. Surprisingly, no performance figures were revealed.

Accordingly, production of the BC will be limited to 40 units at a reported €3-million (R47 729 010) apiece, all of which have been accounted for already.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pagani coming to South Africa 31.10.2017





today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition