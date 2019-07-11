Opel upgrades Grandland X, introduces five year warranty

While the range still consists out of three models; base, Enjoy and Cosmo, the mid-range derivative receives most of the upgrades in the form of 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, aluminium roof rails, front fog lights and, as part of the Plus Package, leather seats with the winter package (heated and ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel), a panoramic sunroof and the eight-inch Intellilink Navi 900 infotainment system.

Standard spec is otherwise unchanged with the Enjoy boasting climate control, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, electrically folding and heated mirrors with puddle lights, the Sight & Light Pack (rain sense wipers, Auto High Beam Assist headlights and an electrochromatic rear-view mirror) and a six-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, the Enjoy comes with Hill Start Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Programme, ABS with EBD, six airbags and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Like the rest of the range, the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine remains unchanged with outputs of 121kW/240Nm, fed to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox with claimed consumption of seven litres/100 km.

In addition to the updates, Opel has also introduced a five year/150 000 km warranty as standard on all Grandland X models that builds on the five year/100 000 km service plan already offered.

Between July and August though, the aforementioned warranty will be offered on all Opel models, including the Combo panel van and Life people carrier, but after this, will be exclusive to the Grandland X.

PRICING

Grandland X 1.6T AT – R441 870

Grandland X 1.6T Enjoy AT – R478 950

Grandland X 1.6T Cosmo AT – R565 000

