New Datsun GO and GO+ launch in SA

Datsun is excited to launch the new Datsun GO and GO+ models to provide personal mobility and freedom to go-getters looking for a means to achieve their dreams.

Datsun’s success since its reintroduction in 2014 in South Africa proved that there are thousands of people who need a well-priced, reliable car and now it’s time for a new Datsun GO and GO+ for the next generation of self-starters to aspire to.

“Our new Datsun GO and GO+ represent a new experience for consumers. With its fresh looks, modern features and advanced technologies, the new Datsun vehicles are made for progressive, ambitious customers with a sense of style,” said Nissan SA Marketing Director, Kabelo Rabotho.

With deep roots in South Africa as an established maker of precisely-engineered, reliable and competitively priced vehicles, Datsun is now focusing on manufacturing aspirational cars.

The new models have an upmarket style that will stand out in the crowd and smart features that are usually found in more expensive vehicles.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ feature exciting exterior and interior upgrades that give the vehicle a sporty appearance. The new Datsun GO and GO+ are all about surprising you in unexpected ways.

The GO and GO+ models are stylish, have a low cost of ownership, safety qualities and a high level of features.

The GO and GO+ now have redesigned front grille and bumpers (front and rear) and 14” wheels. The New GO and GO+ models are powered by the energetic 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 50kW at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm paired with a smooth 5-speed manual transmission.

Standard specification includes coloured electric side mirrors, reverse parking sensors, intermittent wipers, central locking, an immobiliser, ABS, driver and passenger airbags, and retractable seatbelts while the LUX grade benefits from daytime running lights, a rear wiper with washer and body colour door handles.

Inside, the new GO and GO+ have Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity (as standard during the launch period), Bluetooth and USB, a glove box lid, front and rear power windows, electric power steering, electrically adjustable mirrors, redesigned individual seats for the driver and front passenger.

The LUX grade GO models have an independent tachometer and a silver finish on the aircon dial, vent and door handles.

The Datsun GO is a well-known trendsetter and as a segment first, Datsun is offering a variety of body styles.

The GO is a spacious 5-seater hatchback and the GO+ is a versatile 7-seater, which is also offered as a panel van to help you get your new business off the ground.

The stylish new instrument panel is beautifully designed while also being incredibly practical. The 7” touchscreen infotainment screen and air conditioning vents give the GO a sophisticated look and feel.

Another key feature in this segment are Follow-Me-Home headlights that stay illuminated after you exit the car to provide much-needed light as you walk to your door.

The timing can be set in intervals of 30 seconds to give you as much time as you might need.

The reverse parking sensors in both models feature an audible beeping warning that activates when reverse gear is engaged. This feature will give the driver confidence and improved manoeuvrability when reversing.

The suspension system, which features a double-pivot front arm enables greater agility while the tension from rough roads is absorbed by a high-response damper.

This technology helps to keep the vehicle motion stable.

The front ventilated brake discs provide more consistent and effective braking and can extend brake-pad life by up to an impressive 27 percent. These discs, which are 22mm thick, also require less pedal effort to stop in normal city driving conditions.

The speed-sensitive electric steering calculates the amount of steering assistance required based on vehicle speed and steering behaviour to offer light steering effort at low speed, and firm steering effort at high speed.

The Datsun GO has a class-leading turning circle of just 4.6metres, which is perfect for city driving.

Customising your Datsun GO has never been easier as there are several new Datsun approved accessories to ensure the best performance, durability, quality and support.

Drive Life To The Full with accessories that help you personalise your ride without sacrificing quality and pimp your ride with everything from 15” alloys to roof spoilers, and more.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ benefit from the impressive fuel efficiency of the 1.2-litre engine, which has a combined consumption of 5.2 litres per 100km to ensure that increases in the petrol price don’t put a damper on your driving pleasure.

These Datsun GO and GO+ models come with a standard 3-year/100,000km warranty and an optional service plan. In addition, consumers will receive one-year insurance with the purchase of a GO or GO+. Transform your life today with a car that allows you to tackle life on your terms and in your own style.

Datsun GO Mid Spec: R144 500

Datsun GO Lux Spec: R165 500

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Mid: R154 200

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Lux: R175 900

Datsun GO+ Panel Van: R155 200

