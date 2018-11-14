Next Toyota RAV4 will get fans raving

Toyota’s new RAV4 will introduce two advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems that will distinguish the range with sure-footed cornering and grip in all driving conditions.

The mechanical AWD system has been updated with Toyota’s first dynamic torque vectoring system that apportions torque between the left and right rear wheels as well as between the front and rear axles.

Due in local dealerships during the first quarter of next year, the fifth-generation RAV4 will be offered with four-cylinder direct-injection engines – 2.0-litre petrol with front-wheel-drive (FWD) and 2.5-litre petrol with mechanical AWD.

Buyers choosing the new 2.5-litre engine will have 152kW and 243Nm on tap – a substantial 15% improvement in power.

It will be mated exclusively to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, including a lower first gear for enhanced start-off performance and a much wider ratio spread than the six-speed automatic it replaces.

RAV4 can also be equipped with a new 2.0-litre engine that delivers thermal efficiency of up to 40%.

Maximum power has been increased by 18% to 127kW with a generous peak torque figure of 203Nm.

It will come with the choice of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or an intelligent six-speed manual gearbox that provides rev-matching control for smoother and more responsive gear shifts.

This new CVT features an innovative launch gear for sporty driving with impressive fuel efficiency.

The mechanical allwheel drive system for the 2.5-litre petrol engine with eightspeed auto features Toyota’s first dynamic torque vectoring system.

It ensures stable performance and accurate response to steering inputs when cornering, both in dry and slippery conditions.

As well as providing up to 50% of the available torque to the rear wheels, the new system introduces independent couplings on the rear-axle output shafts to control torque distribution between the left and right wheels.

When AWD is not required, such as during constant-speed driving, a new disconnect feature stops rotation of the driveline to contribute to lower fuel consumption.

Performance of the RAV4’s two AWD systems is further improved with the introduction of AWD Integrated Management (AIM).

AIM automatically adjusts vital vehicle systems – steering assist, brake and throttle control, shift pattern and drive torque distribution – according to the drive mode selected.

The driver can switch from Normal to Eco or Sport mode.

In Eco mode, AIM decreases drive torque to enhance fuel efficiency; in Sport mode, it modifies the steering assist, throttle control shift schedule and drive torque distribution to gain better onroad performance.

For the mechanical AWD system, a multi-terrain switch enables the driver to select the appropriate settings for mud and sand or rock and dirt. Local specification and model line-up will follow in January.

