SA to get Opel’s impressive van

Opel will be bringing their range of Combo commercial vehicles to South Africa early next year. After unveiling the family-oriented Opel Combo Life recently, the PSA Group also introduced its commercial counterpart – the Opel Combo Cargo, which has already received the coveted International Van-of-the-Year (IVOTY) award.

The Combo is embracing a new generation of Opel vehicles, introducing some design changes inside and out, along with more practicality than before.

The Opel Combo Life is being described as “the family’s best friend”, thanks to a spacious cabin and a high level of flexibility.

You can have it with five or seven seats, one or two rear sliding doors and a choice between short (4.40m) and long (4.75m) lengths.

The vans were designed as part of a cross-business programme in which services were systematically tailored as closely as possible to the needs of business customers in terms of convenience, driving assistance systems and safety.

Jarlath Sweeney, chairman of the IVOTY jury, described the Opel line-up as “the most significant small panel van development in years”.

“The Opel Combo is well future-proofed, packed with technological advancements to aid the driver and offers substantial financial benefits to the owner or fleet manager.

“The creation of its new ‘overload alert system’ is a great initiative, as it will ensure compliance and enhance safety.

“The availability of two wheelbase versions is another step forward, as is the introduction of an all-wheel-drive variant. An excellent package, well put together.

“ The models were developed using the EMP2 platform and accommodate the latest generation of powertrains and driver assistance equipment.

They offer a range of services for business/commercial customers, meeting the highest standards on the market in terms of spaciousness and modularity, including a load capacity of 1 000kg.

