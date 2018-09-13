2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV fully revealed

As Mercedes has just taken the wraps off the new 2019 version of its luxury GLE SUV it’s now become obvious this is significantly more than a cosmetic redesign with a few more features.

After a series of teasers in recent weeks, the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has now been unveiled to the world without its camouflage ahead of its full debut at next month’s Paris Motor Show.

And from what we can now see and what we’re being told by the luxury automaker, the all-new GLE is going to be as stylish and as technologically advanced a new offering as the sensational new A-Class has proved to be.

Although there’s no mistaking the new model as the company’s latest take on the mid-size SUV, the 2019 GLE is different enough to its predecessor to be easily identifiable as a new and more stylish contender in the market.

The sheet metal is new all around, the front fascia has a more squinting and sportier look than the current model, and it takes a least a little of its inspiration from the latest A-Class.

The rear of the vehicle gets a slightly more subtle update with a slimmer tail-light design and a blacked-out D-pillar, and the wheelbase is 80mm longer to deliver a little extra legroom inside.

The German automaker’s current party piece, the dual-screen infotainment and instrument display, is a key new feature of the GLE just as it is now in the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class.

The pair of impressive 12.3-inch screens sit above four individual air vents, and the cabin is beautifully adorned in woods, metal and leather from top to bottom.

In Europe the GLE will launch with a choice of two engines.

The GLE 450 4Matic gets 269 kW of power inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for better performance and lower emissions.

The alternative will be GLE 300d with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel under the hood, and both engines will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Eventually there will be a GLE 350 diesel plug-in hybrid added, and a pair of six-cylinder diesels will complete the family for 2019 in 350d and 400d variants.

Flagship AMG versions will inevitably follow in 2020, and a GLE Coupe will join them.