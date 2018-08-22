Jeff James Spin Hub at GOG Gardens set to take spinning off the streets

Gauteng’s newest spinning arena is set to stun crowds and produce engine-roaring entertainment when it launches on 25 August 2018 at GOG Gardens in Protea Glen, Soweto.

The Jeff James Spin Hub is a brand new 400 square-metre arena that is to become the official home of spinning in Soweto, named after the spinning legend himself.

The new arena is the brainchild of Tim Hogins, CEO of the GOG Group of Companies and Jeff James, who saw the value in building a bespoke spinners arena at the popular GOG Gardens Park.

The arena is yet another venue within the 17-hectare, multi-purpose facility and Hogins believes it’s going to heighten the entertainment factor.

“Spinning is such a popular and entertaining sport in South Africa but there is still a negative stigma attached to it. This new arena is going to turn the negative into positive and give fans and spinners alike a place to call home.”

The arena features seating areas, food and drink outlets and safety marshals in addition to the myriad other entertainment facilities at GOG Gardens, Soweto.

It is ideally situated and set to wow crowds in a safe and secure environment, off the public streets. For Jeff James, this is a big highlight.

Jeff notes “this venue will allow people to enjoy spinning in safety. Spinning has for years been considered by some to be an unsafe street sport, with heightened policing and just a general bad vibe. Now people can spectate in a new environment where families and kids can be safely entertained.”

Launch: The Jeff James Spin Hub at GOG Gardens, Soweto officially opens on 25 August 2018. Gates will open from 12pm and tickets are only available at the gate upon entry at R100 each.

For kids between the ages of 5 & 12, tickets are R50.

Whilst food and drink will be available for sale throughout the day, visitors can bring their own food which is charged at R100 per cooler box irrespective of size.

The spinners line-up is as good as it gets when it comes to spinning. The local line-up includes Thugis; Nathi (Jeff Junior); Msotho; Skhalo; Domingo; Mpho (E36); Team Stacey; Seku Ryt as well as Jeff James himself.

To add more competition and entertainment, special guest appearances will be made by Team Numbi; Team Swazi; Big Zenzi; Lentja; Magesh; Bekzin; Veejaro and Sparky.

With a line-up of this caliber, visitors can expect maximum revs, smoking tyres and skillful stunts from a host of cars including a troop of E30 BMW’s in 325i and 325iS guises and more. It’s where the Gusheshes and iBotsotso will come out to play.