Lamborghini driver arrested for driving 250 km/h

A man was arrested after he was caught driving at 250 km/h in a Lamborghini supercar on the N1 highway in Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to a statement from the City of Cape Town, the man was arrested on a charge of reckless and negligent driving after he was caught on the N1 between Sable Road and Plattekloof at 1am.

According to the authorities, an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was added to the docket as the vehicle had no registration plates or other identifying marks.

“This incident is yet another example of the absolute disdain some road users have for the rule of law. I’m not sure how anyone thinks driving at such high speed on a public road is acceptable under any circumstances. We are usually flooded with complaints about the behaviour of public transport drivers, but the fact is that the behaviour of many categories of road users is nothing short of atrocious,” said the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

