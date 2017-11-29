Opel goes the family route with Crossland X SUV

Opel has introduced the Crossland X, a B segment SUV, complementing the Mokka X.

The Crossland X is a more family-orientated vehicle available in four derivatives, with three trim grades and manual and automatic options.

The large light clusters are fitted with LED daylight running lamps, which follow the grille detailing outwards and upwards and then “hook” around the upper extremity of the light clusters.

The body perimeter is surrounded by tough, black plastic cladding, adding width to the wheel arches and also giving the effect of blacking-out the sills to lower the stance.

The Cosmo flagship stands out from its stablemates thanks to 17-inch wheels and front and rear skid plates, and can be further identified by the integrated roof rails.

There are a host of seating features that make it the perfect companion for the crowded urban environment. These include a rear seat (entry-level model excepted) that slides fore/aft through a 150mm range and are also split 60:40.

This means as well as being staggered if required, they also fold to the floor to create an interior volume which will make bulk shopping trips a breeze.

Maximum luggage compartment length is just shy of 1.5 metres and even with the rear seats in use that important dimension is 793mm.

In the interests of ergonomics, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (full climate control in the case of the Cosmo) controls have been kept separate from the touch screen, with rotary switches and push buttons more intuitive to use for these functions.

Multifunction steering wheels and a prominent driver information cluster in the instrument binnacle play a further role in reducing driver load and allowing maximum focus on the road.

Opel’s engines have set the standard for several years and in the Crossland X there’s a choice of two – the all-aluminium 1.2-litre 3-cylinder in both normally-aspirated and turbocharged guise. The former has a power output of 60kW and 118Nm.

The turbo-petrol version is fitted to all but the entry-level model and produces 81kW and 205Nm.

Transmission options are a five-speed manual and for the range’s flagship, the 1.2T Cosmo Automatic, a six-speed auto.

The Crosssland X’s front suspension is a MacPherson strut arrangement, while the rear uses a semi-independent torsion beam axle.

Wheel sizes vary from 15- to 17- inch depending on the model. Cruise control with speed limiter is standard as are front, side, rear and head airbags.

In the Crossland X Owners can look forward to a choice of intuitive 7- or 8-inch touch screens which, once synced, mirror one’s smartphone – whether it be Apple or Android.

The Crossland X is sold with a fully-comprehensive 5-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance programme, a 5-year/unlimited mileage anti-corrosion warranty and a 3-year/60 000km service plan. Service intervals are 15 000 km or twelve months for all derivatives.

Model Pricing