BMW 8 Series Coupe is coming back

It now makes sense why BMW quietly stopped making the 6 Series Coupe.

Reason why I say this is that in 2013 (if you remember well) at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW revealed the stunning Gran Lusso Coupe concept to ignite rumours about a possible return of the legendary 8 Series moniker.

Fast forward to the year 2017, the folks at BMW are taking a step closer to a production model by introducing the appropriately called “8 Series Coupe Concept”, however, the full reveal is scheduled for May 26 when we will get an accurate picture of what to expect from the road-going model.

What is visible on the teaser image is a sleek side profile with a raked roofline and wide rear hips ending with a prominent trunk lid spoiler. If the aforementioned Gran Lusso Coupe pictured below is any indication, this near-production concept will be drop-dead gorgeous and hopefully the final car will follow suit.

According to BMW, this is a “design study” that provides a preview for the production model scheduled to go on sale in 2018. When it arrives, it will command a significant premium over the 7 Series given its flagship status.

Speaking of the 7 Series, the new crown jewel in BMW’s growing line-up will likely be largely based on the full-size sedan from where it will inherit the higher-end engines, all the way up to a V12 as it would be appropriate for a posh grand tourer.

The coupe might be only the tip of the iceberg as gossip indicates there are also plans for an 8 Series Gran Coupe and even an M8, but we’ll have to wait and see whether these rumours will pan out.

One thing is for sure, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe will have to face a new rival. With rumours of a possible Audi A9 due in a few years, the battle is heating up in the niche of big and luxurious coupes.