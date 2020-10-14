Does F1 races have too much practice time?

Last weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nürburgring certainly challenged the organisers. The mountainous area’s weather gods stepped in with a mix of rain and thick cloud, forcing a change to the programme. The FIA requires a hospital within short range of any circuit in the event of serious injury to anyone at the track. Road transport is acceptable for close facilities but airlifts are the norm at most tracks today. This is where the problem came in, as the medical transport helicopters were unable to fly with such poor visibility. This was to lead to the cancellation of both...

Last weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nürburgring certainly challenged the organisers. The mountainous area’s weather gods stepped in with a mix of rain and thick cloud, forcing a change to the programme.

The FIA requires a hospital within short range of any circuit in the event of serious injury to anyone at the track. Road transport is acceptable for close facilities but airlifts are the norm at most tracks today. This is where the problem came in, as the medical transport helicopters were unable to fly with such poor visibility.

This was to lead to the cancellation of both practice sessions on Friday and an alternative flight plan for the rest of the weekend. Fortunately, it was not required, but it did prove again that October is not the best time to race at the Nürburgring.

Lewis Hamilton’s win was No 91 to equal the record set by Michael Schumacher – a momentous occasion. It was also Kimi Raikkonen’s 323rd race start in Formula One, surpassing Rubens Barrichello’s previous tally. Big numbers indeed, but I think absolute comparisons with previous achievements are almost impossible due to continual changes within the rule book.

At one time there were fewer than 10 races per year, which has been increasing progressively to the 22 planned for the pre-Covid-19 2020 season. It does not lessen the drivers’ skills or tenacity but driving in many more races provides more opportunities to exceed previous achievements.

On the subject of change, I was interested to hear Racing Point’s Sergio Perez air his views on the weekend’s events in Germany. In a post-race TV interview he was asked how he felt about the limited practice sessions. Surprisingly, the Mexican was in favour and said under normal circumstances there was too much practice. An interesting outlook and not one, I am sure, the engineers would necessarily agree with.

Let’s face it, the free practice sessions are primarily to set up and evaluate the cars. It is when problems can be resolved by the hard-working crews to ensure the driver will have the best package to reach the finish line. Take this time away and reliability could well be reduced, as demonstrated by Valtteri Bottas, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon, all suffering technical issues that forced retirements last Sunday.

This weekend is once again a break before the teams move to Portugal and Italy.

