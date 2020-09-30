Track limits Russian roulette

If nothing else last Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix created somewhat of a furore in the paddock – particularly in the Mercedes camp. Track limits created issues during qualifying, with Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, plus Williams’ Nicholas Latifi and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton summoned by the stewards. All four had failed to comply with race director Michael Masi’s Event Notes (v3) 22.1 on rejoining after leaving the track at turn two. This stated: “Each time any car fails to negotiate turn two by using the track, and who passes to the left of, or has any part of the...

If nothing else last Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix created somewhat of a furore in the paddock – particularly in the Mercedes camp.

Track limits created issues during qualifying, with Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, plus Williams’ Nicholas Latifi and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton summoned by the stewards. All four had failed to comply with race director Michael Masi’s Event Notes (v3) 22.1 on rejoining after leaving the track at turn two.

This stated: “Each time any car fails to negotiate turn two by using the track, and who passes to the left of, or has any part of the car over the first orange kerb element prior to the apex, or to the left of the orange apex sausage at turn two, must then re-join the track by driving around the array of blocks as indicated by the arrows before rejoining the track at turn three.”

All four accepted the infringement and that during a race they would have received a penalty, but due to earlier precedents set in 2018 and 2019 no action was to be taken. Does this mean that pre-race instructions regarding infringements of track limits do not apply during qualifying? With Q3 generally producing a race weekend’s highest speeds and quickest lap times, one would have thought such directives were vital to driver safety.

Another aspect of concern is the use of the “orange apex sausage” as it appears to introduce a further hazard. If cars should leave the track and longitudinally straddle the orange sausage, as was witnessed on Saturday, it appears to lift the car to a point where the front wheels are no longer in contact with the ground. Disconcerting, at the least.

Race day produced its own controversy when during the race, Hamilton received two separate five-second drive

through penalties for carrying out two practice starts in an incorrect area prior to the start of the race. Each infringement brought a penalty point on his Super Licence, bringing him within two points of a race ban.

Hamilton was found to be in contravention of article 19 of the pre-event notes which stated: “Practice starts may only be carried out on the right-hand side after the pit exit lights and, for the avoidance of doubt, this includes any time the pit exit is open for the race. For reasons of safety and sporting equity, cars may not stop in the fast lane at any time the pit exit is open without a justifiable reason (a practice start is not considered a justifiable reason).”

Informed of the penalties over the team radio Hamilton replied “&%@*, where is that in the rule book?” He later described the penalties as “ridiculous”, but was fortunate as the two points were removed following confirmation from the stewards that Hamilton had received instruction from his team to practice the starts in an incorrect area.

So what happened to the “driver aids” ruling that cost both Haas drivers a 10-second penalty in Hungary earlier this year? In contrast Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo’s response to his penalty for an off track excursion when passing team-mate Esteban Ocon at the now infamous turn two, was a real delight. He calmly responded that he would just drive faster to nullify the five-second penalty – and he did just that.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.