F1’s wild week on and off the track

Formula 1 1 hour ago

Hamilton is now within touching distance of two of Michael Schumacher’s records.

John Floyd
16 Sep 2020
06:57:50 AM
PREMIUM!
winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates in parc ferme after winning this weekend's crash strewn Tuscan Grand Prix held at Mugello F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images.

There certainly has been a lot of activity going on in Formula 1 over the last week – on and off the track. While the bizarre Tuscan Grand Prix was a thrill-a-minute affair, it has also surfaced that McLaren is feeling the Covid-19 pinch and that Sebastian Vettel’s move to Racing Point came as a huge surprise to incumbent Sergio Perez. Sunday’s was interesting to say the least, watching an ever-diminishing field of Formula One cars apparently practicing how not to get the drop on competitors during rolling starts, while perfecting their standing starts. It was also a useful training...

