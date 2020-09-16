F1’s wild week on and off the track

There certainly has been a lot of activity going on in Formula 1 over the last week – on and off the track. While the bizarre Tuscan Grand Prix was a thrill-a-minute affair, it has also surfaced that McLaren is feeling the Covid-19 pinch and that Sebastian Vettel’s move to Racing Point came as a huge surprise to incumbent Sergio Perez. Sunday’s was interesting to say the least, watching an ever-diminishing field of Formula One cars apparently practicing how not to get the drop on competitors during rolling starts, while perfecting their standing starts. It was also a useful training...

There certainly has been a lot of activity going on in Formula 1 over the last week – on and off the track. While the bizarre Tuscan Grand Prix was a thrill-a-minute affair, it has also surfaced that McLaren is feeling the Covid-19 pinch and that Sebastian Vettel’s move to Racing Point came as a huge surprise to incumbent Sergio Perez.

Sunday’s was interesting to say the least, watching an ever-diminishing field of Formula One cars apparently practicing how not to get the drop on competitors during rolling starts, while perfecting their standing starts. It was also a useful training exercise for staff of the Mugello circuit in removing wrecked cars, large amounts of debris and rebuilding barriers.

In between, there was actually a race, which resulted in just 12 cars crossing the finish line. Winner Lewis Hamilton increase his lead in the Drivers’ Championship and seems unstoppable in pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world crown. He is also now only one career win behind the man he is chasing – Michael Schumacher – after securing the top step of the podium for the 90th at Mugello.

The major revelation last week was the change of driver line-up for next year’s Aston Martin F1 team, with Vettel replacing Perez. It has since surfaced that the Mexican was quite surprised, as he was still negotiating with the current Racing Point Team, having previously signed a three-year contract in 2019.

A sign of the times and a result of Covid-19, McLaren has announced the company’s Woking Technology Centre is on sale for £200 million (about R4.29 billion). Once successfully sold, McLaren will lease the buildings from the new owners in a bid to stabilise the company’s finances.

A McLaren spokesperson said: “The potential sale and leaseback of our global headquarters and appointment of banks to advise us on a debt restructuring and equity raise are part of the comprehensive refinancing strategy we announced earlier this year. The proposed sale and leaseback mirrors best practice among leading companies and will have no impact on our day-to-day operations.”

