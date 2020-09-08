Italian GP was a standout event

Last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix proved to be unusual and very exciting. In an attempt to prevent the debacle that was last year’s qualifying, officials introduced a minimum lap time for out laps and cool down laps. Unfortunately, it resulted in an epic traffic jam and proved costly for several drivers. Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel was one who suffered, and was heard to remark. “What a mess.” Seven drivers were summoned by the stewards after an incident in the final practice. Lewis Hamilton, who was on a flying lap, forced to take rapid avoiding action as several cars ahead of him...

Last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix proved to be unusual and very exciting. In an attempt to prevent the debacle that was last year’s qualifying, officials introduced a minimum lap time for out laps and cool down laps. Unfortunately, it resulted in an epic traffic jam and proved costly for several drivers.

Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel was one who suffered, and was heard to remark. “What a mess.” Seven drivers were summoned by the stewards after an incident in the final practice. Lewis Hamilton, who was on a flying lap, forced to take rapid avoiding action as several cars ahead of him jockeyed for position at low speed, in an attempt to ensure they were not the car at the front of the queue that would be providing the slipstream for a fast lap.

On Sunday it looked like another Hamilton benefit until Safety Car deployments and a red flag changed it all. The result was an incredible battle at the front and a refreshing change in occupancy of the podium. Let’s hope that Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz will grace those steps more often.

The much discussed removal of the so called power unit “party mode”, which many believed gave a huge advantage to

Mercedes and would level the playing field, fell flat as the Brackley team stormed to yet another front row lockout. Let’s face it, Mercedes have simply done a better job since the inception of the hybrid era.

Monza marked the end of the family-owned Williams team as deputy team principal Clare Williams stepped down from her position, handing control to new owners Dorilton Capital. It marked the end of an era.

Interesting news came from the Renault camp when Groupe Renault announced that from 2021 Renault F1 will be known as Alpine F1. A statement last weekend said: “The Alpine brand, a symbol of sporting prowess, elegance and agility, will be designated to the chassis and pay tribute to the expertise that gave birth to the A110. For Alpine, this is a key step to accelerate the development and influence of the brand. The team’s engine will continue to benefit from Groupe Renault’s unique expertise in hybrid powertrains and its E-Tech name will be retained.”

Good news last week was Racing Point and Ferrari both announcingthe withdrawal of their appeals regarding the “duct gate” saga, both now turning their focus to the future of the sport under the new Concorde agreement.

This weekend it is the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1 000 at the Mugello circuit and celebrates the Maranello team’s 1 000th Grand Prix entry. Sadly, on current form, it would appear it will only be the 1 000th aspect the Scuderia will be celebrating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.