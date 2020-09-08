 
 
Italian GP was a standout event

Formula 1 1 hour ago

Let’s hope that Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz will grace those steps more often.

John Floyd
08 Sep 2020
07:24:05 AM
Italian GP was a standout event

AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / POOL / AFP)

Last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix proved to  be unusual and very exciting. In an attempt to prevent the debacle that was last year’s qualifying, officials introduced a minimum lap time for out laps and cool down laps. Unfortunately, it resulted in an epic traffic jam and proved costly for several drivers. Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel was one who suffered, and was heard to remark. “What a mess.” Seven drivers were summoned by the stewards after an incident in the final practice. Lewis Hamilton, who was on a flying lap, forced to take rapid avoiding action as several cars ahead of him...

