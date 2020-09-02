 
 
The new direction for Formula 1

“We are delighted to have invested in Williams and we are extremely excited by the prospects for the business”.

02 Sep 2020
George Russell at this year's Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

This past Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix certainly could not be considered memorable. A few midfield fights, a dominant run from Lewis Hamilton and a continuation of Ferrari’s terrible woes, was the short summary. Let us hope this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza will be more of a race. As you are probably aware, all 10 teams, Formula 1 and the FIA have finally signed the new Concorde Agreement which should bring a sustainable future for the sport with forthcoming new regulations and budget caps. There must have been some hard bargaining, as just weeks ago Mercedes was not happy...

