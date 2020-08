Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix was, above all else, a demonstration of the supremacy of the Mercedes W11 and Lewis Hamilton. Even high ambient air and track temperatures, previously the nemesis for the Pirelli shod Mercedes, had no effect and Hamilton led an untroubled race to take his fifth Spanish Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen split the Mercedes duo, by taking second place ahead of an unhappy Valtteri Bottas. But I have to pose the question: what is going on at Ferrari? Since last year’s mid-season performance improvement and subsequent FIA investigation, the Scuderia can no longer regularly challenge in...

Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix was, above all else, a demonstration of the supremacy of the Mercedes W11 and Lewis Hamilton. Even high ambient air and track temperatures, previously the nemesis for the Pirelli shod Mercedes, had no effect and Hamilton led an untroubled race to take his fifth Spanish Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen split the Mercedes duo, by taking second place ahead of an unhappy Valtteri Bottas. But I have to pose the question: what is going on at Ferrari? Since last year’s mid-season performance improvement and subsequent FIA investigation, the Scuderia can no longer regularly challenge in the mid field, let alone the leading pack.

After six races, Ferrari languishes in fifth spot on the Constructors’ table with 61 points – one less than McLaren and two behind Racing Point. They also have 74 less than Red Bull, let alone the Mercedes’ team staggering 221 points. Ferrari powered Alfa Romeo and Haas have fared no better, with just two and one point respectively. Whatever enabled last season’s three victories, eight pole positions and six quickest laps, is missing.

There also appears to be an issue with the team’s strategy – demonstrated again last weekend. We know Sebastian Vettel is to be replaced at the end of 2020. He has been soundly outperformed by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and many pundits say the four times Drivers’ Champion is past his sell by date. Is Vettel or the car to blame?

The SF1000 is certainly not destined to become a legendary F1 Ferrari, and even Leclerc has voiced his less than enthusiastic opinion of the car. But there appears to be a rift in the team. Sunday, Vettel, on soft tyres, moved into fifth spot after competitors’ pit stops and Leclerc’s retirement.

He was told to “push” and the team questioned whether he could make it to the end. The German’s reply was: “You could have asked that three laps before because I’d asked a couple of times what’s the target and how long we want to go, so I could look after my tyres.”

After the race he said: “We took that risk because we had nothing to lose and it did pay off, but it was not the plan before the race to do close to 40 laps on the soft tyre.” Oh, for those halcyon days when the pit wall was populated by people such as Ross Brawn who with the so-called “dream team” took six consecutive Constructors Championships and five Drivers’ titles.

As expected, Racing Point received yet another reprimand in connection with the rear brake ducts – an ongoing saga. Renault and Ferrari are still pushing ahead with their appeal following the FIA decision, but McLaren and Williams have withdrawn, citing various reasons –but more of this next week.

