Formula 1 16.8.2020 05:25 pm

Hamilton sweeps to record-breaking win in Spain

AFP
Hamilton sweeps to record-breaking win in Spain

Hamilton en route to fourth win of season in Barcelona. POOL/AFP/ALBERT GEA

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 88th Formula One career victory and, with it, an outright record 156th podium finish on Sunday when he drove his Mercedes to a masterful victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

It was the world championship leader and six-time champion’s fifth win in Spain and his fourth in consecutive years, extending his record run of finishes in the points to 39.

Hamilton came home 24 seconds ahead of nearest title race rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull who finished 20 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Hamilton had shared a record 155 podium finishes with Michael Schumacher whose other records for championships and wins are in the Briton’s sights this year.

His victory increased his lead in the drivers’ title race to 37 points ahead of Verstappen.

Sergio Perez, back in his Racing Point after missing two races with coronavirus, was fourth ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

“Wow, I was in another zone then,” said Hamilton. “I didn’t even know it was the fastest lap. Thank you everyone… I was in a daze. Fantastic effort by the team.”

erstappen was satisfied with his result.

“To split them was the best we could do today,” he said.

“We didn’t have the speed of Lewis and it was important to get past Valtteri at the start.”

Bottas said: “I lost a place at the start and that was it — it’s so difficult to pass around here.”

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, in his final season with Ferrari and linked with a move to Aston Martin next year, finished seventh ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull, Pierr Gasly of Alpha Tauri and Lando Norris who was 10th in the second McLaren.

Related Stories
Twice round the world: Raikkonen breaks long distance F1 record 17.8.2020
Hamilton warns ‘job not done yet’ despite Spanish GP pole 15.8.2020
Hamilton predicts ‘killer’ Spanish Grand Prix 15.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition