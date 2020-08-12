 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Racing Point off the hook

Formula 1 5 mins ago

The issue revolves around the brake ducts used on the RP20 that are copies of those used on last year’s Mercedes.

John Floyd
12 Aug 2020
12:28:35 PM

The issue revolves around the brake ducts used on the RP20 that are copies of those used on last year's Mercedes.

Followers of F1 will be aware of the ongoing protests raised by Renault regarding the legality of the “Pink Mercedes” or Racing Point RP20 and its similarity to last year’s Mercedes W10. The issue revolves around the brake ducts used on the RP20 that are copies of those used on the W10. Previously the FIA ruled that brake ducts were considered a “non-listed part”, meaning they could be purchased or copied, but this year the governing body ruled these ducts fall into the “listed parts” category. That means the component must be fully designed and manufactured by the team and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry

State Capture WATCH: Van Rooyen blames ‘white capital’ for ‘politically driven narrative’ that he’s corrupt

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.