Racing Point off the hook

Followers of F1 will be aware of the ongoing protests raised by Renault regarding the legality of the “Pink Mercedes” or Racing Point RP20 and its similarity to last year’s Mercedes W10.

The issue revolves around the brake ducts used on the RP20 that are copies of those used on the W10. Previously the FIA ruled that brake ducts were considered a “non-listed part”, meaning they could be purchased or copied, but this year the governing body ruled these ducts fall into the “listed parts” category. That means the component must be fully designed and manufactured by the team and not an outside supplier.

The Mercedes derived front brake ducts used on last season’s RP19 evolved with the car and were considered a non-listed part, but the rear brake ducts, first used this season, were deemed to have been of Mercedes design and therefore now a listed part.

The FIA stewards considered the case and upheld Renault’s protest stating: “Since the RP20 rear brake duct design effort expended by Racing Point in adapting the RBDs for the W10 pales in comparison to the original Mercedes work, the Stewards conclude the principal designer of the RP20 RBDs was Mercedes, not Racing Point.”

Then they added. “The Stewards acknowledge that since the RBDs are compliant with the 2020 FIA F1 Technical Regulations, it is not realistic to expect Racing Point to redesign the ducts in a way that would effectively require them to “unlearn” what they already know.” The protests were lodged after the Styrian and Hungarian Grands Prix. Penalties were a fine of €200 000 (R4.1-million) and 7.5 Constructors’ points plus a reprimand for each car.

The FIA reprimand will be issued for every race run by the teams’ two cars. No removal of the offending part is required, apparently because it is a breach of the Sporting Regulations rather than the Technical Regulations. This means that if the RP20 derives any advantage over its competitors due to the “illegal” component, it will gain the points and ultimately the prize money relative to such a result, while receiving nothing more than an official wrist slap. Theoretically, it means that you can cheat, as long as you budget for the resulting fines.

Protests are sure to follow and Racing Point owner has issued a letter complaining of his fellow competitors’ stance. This will be one to watch.

