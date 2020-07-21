 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Wet Hungaroring fails to stem Hamilton tide

Formula 1 6 days ago

It was a day of mixed fortunes for many. Particularly the Haas team.

John Floyd
21 Jul 2020
08:33:49 AM
PREMIUM!
Wet Hungaroring fails to stem Hamilton tide

Race winner Lewis Hamilton. Photo by Joe Klamar/Pool via Getty Images.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton scored his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory last Sunday. Dominant from start to finish, Hamilton took his second win of the year and moved to the top of the drivers’ championship. Second was Max Verstappen, owing his position to the incredible Red Bull pit crew who, on the grid, repaired the front left of the car after he had slid into a barrier during the formation lap. They completed the task with just 25 seconds to spare before the grid was cleared for the start. Valtteri Bottas’ mistake at the start was to result in an epic...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.