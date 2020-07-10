 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

F1 2020: Austrian GP results a sign of things to come?

Motorsport 1 hour ago

The race produced drama and excitement beyond my expectations.

John Floyd
10 Jul 2020
07:14:37 AM
PREMIUM!
F1 2020: Austrian GP results a sign of things to come?

Race winner Valtteri Bottas with the trophy after winning last week's season opening Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Last Sunday’s first race of the 2020 Formula One season, the Austrian Grand Prix, rapidly re-established the normality of F1, as protests and squabbles from last year and the preseason testing were revived, including the Ferrari engine investigation. After a mediocre start to the 2019 season, Ferrari needed to up their game and following the summer break, the team demonstrated an improvement, resulting in three consecutive victories and five consecutive pole positions – prompting an FIA investigation. It was suggested the Scuderia were exceeding the prescribed maximum fuel flow. Amazingly, the Italian team’s miraculous power advantage vaporised and strangely, the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.