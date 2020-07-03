Restart your engines…

 
 
Motorsport

Is there a chink in the Mercedes armour?

John Floyd
03 Jul 2020
07:00:23 AM
Sebastian Vettel. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

This must be the strangest article I have ever written, with the F1 season starting in July. Having written our 2020 F1 supplement back in March, this should be classified as a déjà vous moment. At long last this weekend in Austria, the surrounding hills will be alive to the sound of F1 engines. For what it is worth, my predictions for 2020: Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport W11 With the quickest time set by Valtteri Bottas during pre-season testing, both the Finn and champion Lewis Hamilton were equally impressed with the new W11. But it was not a trouble-free test session...

