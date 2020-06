Despite the more optimistic outlook for the sport, financial difficulties continue to plague Formula One in 2020. It is Liberty Media and Formula One Management that appear to be fielding most of the problems. The latest issues are with the broadcast contracts, particularly with Sky Sports. The British-based television company is looking for rebates from the organisers of major sports series that have been cancelled or postponed. Thus far this includes the British Premier League to the tune of some £170-million (R3.7 billion) and it is estimated that a similar figure is expected from F1. According to several news reports,...

There will be significant changes to the ceremonial aspect due to Covid-19. F1 managing director Ross Brawn recently suggested a few alternatives, from pre-race ceremonies to the final prize-giving. The host country’s national anthem ceremony with its driver line-up is set to disappear for the foreseeable future. Also say goodbye to the drivers’ parade as it would not be a safe to cram 20 participants on to the load bed of a truck and drive around the circuit. One cannot argue with that, but perhaps the lack of anyone lining the circuit would obviate the purpose of such an exercise anyway.

The traditional podium ceremony will also be abandoned due to the close proximity of drivers and officials involved in trophy presentations. Further confirmation the season is really about to get underway emanates from Pirelli chief Mario Isola, who was quoted as saying: “With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible calendar that doesn’t leave time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed to announce the compound nominations for the first eight races this year all together”.

“As usual, these compounds have been chosen to best match the characteristics of the individual circuit and provide interesting opportunities for race strategy.” The tyres confirmed by Pirelli means six races will utilise the C4 as the soft compound, the C3 as the medium and the C2 as the hard.

They will be both Austrian rounds, Hungary, the second British event, to be known as the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Belgium and the Italian round. The remaining two races will be the first British event and the Spanish leg and will use the C3 as the soft compound, the C2 as the medium and the C1 as the hard.

Ferrari are expected to arrive in Austria with an all-new power unit and transmission. Rumours say it will develop an extra 11 kW, very much required after the disappointing performance during the pre season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Mercedes will be bringing an updated W11 to Austria. James Allison, Mercedes technical director, indicated the car seen in Melbourne benefitted from three months’ development before lockdown and hopefully all upgrades will be fitted prior to arrival at the Spielberg circuit.

Allison is concerned that Red Bull and Max Verstappen will be a serious threat, saying: “There’s no doubt that Max is going to be a formidable opponent…” He continued: “Ferrari, too, showed glimpses of some form in preseason testing, but we would imagine that Max will again be strong in Austria because Red Bull are always super-pumped up there and they’ve got a bit of a track record.

“Our campaign in Austria last year was hampered by our own mistakes on the cooling side, which meant that we were chugging around way off the actual natural pace of the car.” Haas is taking a different view on updates and has made the decision to put a hold on all possible improvements. Team chief Guenther Steiner is holding back until he knows where the sport is going and the financial situation.

He is quoted as saying: “I cannot spend money I do not know I have. At the moment we have to be very cautious with what we are doing, because the income is going down with having fewer races and events without spectators. Until things are clear, I am cautious and just make sure we participate, that we do our job as best we can, that we make no mistakes in the races and in the sessions and just focus on that.’’

However the Italian sounds a lot more positive regarding the future of the team and believes the new budget cap will allow owner Gene Haas to remain in F1. I hope that will be the case, just to ensure we can continue to enjoy Steiner’s honest and often hilarious comments on the F1 circus.

