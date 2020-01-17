Feed your Passion for Speed

This year’s international Passion for Speed motorsports extravaganza, set to start the 2020 SA circuit racing season at the Zwartkops Raceway on 1 February, will offer patrons much more than just an on-track spectacle.

As has become a tradition, the event will cater for full-scale family entertainment, with a wide variety of attractions for young and old. Between the barriers, a total of 10 car categories will wage war, incorporating saloon cars, sports cars and single seaters.

Historic cars will include seven categories, led by the international Grand Prix Association brigade, with 20 Formula One cars from the early 1960s taking to the tarmac. There will also be races for Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, Pre-1974 International Sports Prototypes, Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and GT cars, Pre-1966 Little Giants, Pre-1981 Midvaal Historic Cars and Historic Single Seaters. The modern categories will cater for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, Mobil 1 V8 Supercars and the Bridgestone BMW Car Club.

On Sunday, 2 February, there will be races for 1000cc and 600cc Superbikes, Bridgestone Superbikes, Red Square Kawasaki XX10 Masters and Bridgestone Challenge riders. Off the circuit, there will be a myriad of activities like helicopter flips, drifting demonstrations, hot laps on the main circuit, passenger drives on the kart circuit, skidpan activities and some rough stuff on the venue’s 4×4 track.

A number of car and motorcycle clubs will have static displays, while a motoring orientated flea market will offer a wide range of memorabilia. There will be food and drink on sale, while the circuit’s kiddies entertainment area will offer youngsters clowns, face painting, pedal car rides and the like. Spectators will be more than welcome to bring their own food and drink, cooler boxes, gas braais and gazebos.

As always, the venue’s open pit policy will apply, meaning absolutely everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time. Unlike other sports, the Adrenaline Game invites you to interact with the contestants.

Try to gain access to the Loftus Versveld dressing rooms next time you attend a rugby match You do not have to walk far to do that. The venue’s Mini Moke trains will run throughout the event, operating endlessly between the pit gate and the various spectator points.

Tickets are available at iTickets.co.za and for more information call the circuit office at 012 384 2299 or e-mail admin@zwartkops.co.za.

