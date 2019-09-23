Full day of good motorsport at Aldo Scribante

The 2019 Inland Extreme Festival show performed at the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth on Saturday, offering Eastern Cape enthusiasts a full day of varied motorsport.

Topping proceedings were two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races. Franco Scribante’s Porsche 997 Turbo led the opening heat until turbo troubles intervened, leaving Charl Arangies (Stradale McLaren) to win ahead of Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari) and Dino Scribante (Porsche 977). Angel won the second race from a recovered Franco Scribante and Arangies.

Veteran Larry Wilford (Fuchs Mustang) took the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race from Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) and Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar) won race two from Adlem and Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon).

Rory Atkinson (BHITB Polo) won both the MotorMart VW Challenge races ahead of Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), with Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Polo) and JP van der Walt (VW Polo) taking turns in the respective third places. Tyler Scott (Episerve Opel Kadett) took the first Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race from Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Brett Garlan (autObarn Honda Civic). Du Toit bounced back to win race two ahead of Scott and Garland.

Regular PE visitor George Economides (BMW 325i) took the first Car Care Clinic 111 Sports & Saloon Car win from Wouter Roos (Nathans Golf) and Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 350Z). Arangies won the next timeout, followed by Wayne Masters (VW Polo) and Kalyn Miller (Midas Kia). Arangies also took the third and final race from Masters and Miller.

Jaco Schriks (Lube Station Rhema) beat Richard Carr (Lucky Star Rhema) in a close opening Hankook Formula Vee race win, with Lushen Ramchander (D&B Industrial Forza) third. Brandon Hills (Maganza Consulting Rhema) took race two from Schriks, and Gert van den Berg (Hankook Rhema).

Ian Thomas (Kawasaki ZX10) won both Bridgestone Challenge motorcycle races from Zaidy Williams (Kawasaki ZX6) and Itumeleng Morakile (Honda CBR).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.