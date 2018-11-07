Zwartkops explodes with action

The 2018 Extreme Festival will render its final spectacle at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with the regional categories of the travelling show set to resolve some title chases.

Topping the show will be two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, with a dozen delectable vehicles taking to the tarmac.

Front runners should be Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Alfa GT), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Ricky Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo), Anton Cronje (AF Hydraulics Subaru Subaru WRX), Dawie Olivier (BMW Z4M), Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow), Jimmy Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Ferrari F430) and Thouca Mechanicos (ETL Mercedes-Benz DTM).

The MotorMart VW Challenge will see a tough fight at the front end, with people like Stiaan Kriel (Pozi Drive Polo), Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Polo), Quinron Needham (MotorMart Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Technicon Spares Polo) and Mike Barbaqglia (LiteMart Polo) at the front end.

The Car Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Car races will boast the day’s biggest entry, with about 40 cars taking to the tarmac.

Front runners include Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 350Z), Brent Henshaw (Delvin Toyota Celica), George Bezuidenhout (Acclade Nissan Primera), Veritie-Ann Joubert (Honda Spares Honda Ballade), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Wouter Roos (Nathans VW Golf), Louis Cloete (SV Tech VW Beetle), Paul Saayman (Auto Movers VW Caddy) and Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Toyota Lexus).

The autObarn SuperHatch category will see Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Brett Garland (autObarn Honda Civic) resume a season-long struggle for supremacy.

Also fighting for podium places will be Nic Martin (RDG Opel Kadett), André Dannhauser (Jestik Opel Corsa), Chris Davison (Opel Superboss), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Toyota Etios), Floris Stopforth (VW Polo) and Mell Spurr (Wealth Avenue VW Polo).

Making noise will be the V8 Supercar brigade, with drivers like Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar), Thomas Reib (Cafe 9 Chevy Lumina), Steve Herbst (Prei Instumentation Corvette), Schalk Compaan (Ford Falcon) and Ian Young (Associated Alterations Ford Falcon).

The closest competition should be produced by the Hankook Formula Vee brigade, with front runners to include Jaco Schriks (Bean Child Rhema), Gert van den Berg (BP Nantes Rhema), Peter Hills (Lube Fusion Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (TRA Rhema), Symm Grobler (Rhema), Anthony Taylor (Vacuform Rhema) and Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Vee).

Topping the two-wheeler offerings will be races for Bridgestone Thunderbikes and Sub-10 Superbikes. Podium chasers should include Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMW S1000RR), Nicolas Grobler (Golden Mile Yamaga R1), Hendrik de Bruin (NETCB Yamaha R1), Jordan Agliotti (Westside Honda CBR1000), Morne Potgieter (Biba Engineering Kawasaki ZX10R), Harry Timmerman (LIR BMW1000RR) and Johan Northe (Ultimate Kawasaki ZX10R).

The programme will be rounded out by two Bridgestone Challenge races, with top contenders to include Naasief Wadvalla (Fastbike Kawasaki ZX6), Zaidi Williams (HNR Tech Suzuki GSXR), Deon de Beer (Stone Library BMW 1000RR), Harry van As (Wellness Hobda CBR) and Francois de Villiers (RSA Suzuki GSXR).

Info

The Zwartkops gates will open from 7am, with qualifying for all classes from 7.30am.

Racing will begin at 11am.

Admission is R120 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 free.

Racing apart, there will be a kiddies corner, live entertainment and everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time.

The circuit’s Mini Moke road trains will run between the pit gate and various spectator points throughout the day.

