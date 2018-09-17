Fans in ‘Lambo’ heaven

The 2018 Extreme Festival visited the Free State Phakisa Raceway on Saturday with a full and varied programme producing excellent on-track action.

Top billing belonged to the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar brigade, where Charl Arangies (Stradale Lamborghini Gallardo) won race one ahead of Gianni Giannoccaro (G&H Transport BMW E92), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Alfa GT), Kashen Naicker (Aqua Darshan BMW F439), Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430) and Nicky Dicks (Current Porsche 911).

Race two saw Arangies win again, thrilling Lamborghini fans. He was chased to the flag by Naicker, Dicks, Ricky Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo), Du Toit and Anthony Blunden (Stradale Porsche 997 GT3).

Stiaan Kriel (Pozi Drive Polo) won both the MotorMart Volkswagen Challenge races with Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) and Lee Thompson (Toshiba Polo) swapping the respective second and third places.

The first Bridgestone BMW Car Club race went to David Coetzee (Elksa BMW E36 Turbo), ahead of Rick Loureiro (CPW BMW 325i) and Paulo Loureiro (CPW BMW E36).

Rick Loureiro won the next time, followed by Paulo Loureiro and Jan Evertsteyn (Bavaria BMW M3).

Bjorn Gebert (FAS Alfa GTV6) won both the Midvaal Historic Car races from Tony Sharp (Pioneer Plastics Alfa Giulietta Turbo) and Jannie van Rooyen (VW Scirocco).

Fritz Kleynhans (Ligier J553) took both the Sports Car races from Mark Lauth (Shelby CanAm) and Neil de Later (Torpak Lotus Birkin 7). Starting behind them, Keagan Pottas (EV Dynamics Honda CVR) won the first Motul Modified Production Car race ahead of Bjorn Gebert (FAS Alfa GTV6) and Roan Ehlers (FEC Golf Mk1).

Pottas won again the next time, followed by Dirk Lawrence (Vaal Timbers Honda Ballade) and Ehlers. The first Hankook Formula Vee race went to Gert van der Berg (BP Nantes Vee), followed by Lushen Ramchander (TRA Forza) and Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza). Ramchander won the next time, ahead of Jaco Schriks (Bean Child Rhema) and Jansen.

Reginald Seale (Adrenalin Yamaha YZF) took an easy victory in the opening race for Bridgestone Sub 10 Superbikes, leading home Harry Timmerman (Supabets BMW S1000RR) and Aston Nesbitt (Industry Kawasaki ZX6).

Race two was red-flagged when Nesbitt’s Kawasaki blew up, causing Pelo Seate (Habashwe Kawasaki ZX10) and Harry van As (Wellness Honda CBR) to hit the oil and crash, luckily without serious injuries.

With only four laps completed, the race was declared null and void. Finishing the day’s activities was the annual Phakisa 200 endurance race over 48 laps.

It went to Arthur Thorne and Mark du Toit in their TAR BMW Z4, ahead of veteran George Bezuidenhout (Accolade Nissan Primera) and Nic Dodds (Honda Ballade).

The next round of the 2018 Extreme Festival will be held at the Western Cape Killarney circuit next Saturday