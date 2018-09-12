Belt down to Brakpan’s Rock Raceway for some spicy action

The Rock Raceway in Brakpan will present spectators with a full and varied spring racing show on Saturday.

The event will offer exciting races for 1600cc Stock Rods, 1660cc Modified Saloons, Two-litre Hotrods, Super Saloons, Ninja karts, 125cc karts and Midgets.

Adding spice will be Formula N racing, with near-standard saloon cars belting around a tight and tricky circuit, using both the 400m oval and the venue’s extended handling track.

Admission will cost R80 per adult and R30 for kids between the ages of six and 12 years.

Food and drink will be on sale or you can take your own and the venue offers free patrolled parking.

For more information, contact the circuit office at 011- 740-8315.