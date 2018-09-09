 
Motorsport 9.9.2018 02:21 pm

Motorcycling: San Marino Grand Prix results

AFP
Red Bull KTM Ajo's rider Portuguese Miguel Oliveira competes followed by Dynavolt Intact GP's rider German Marcel Schrotter during the Moto2 race of the San Marino Grand Prix at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit in Misano on September 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tiziana FABI

Results from the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix, the 13th leg of the world championship.

Moto2 (selected):

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 41min 02.106sec, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) at 3.108sec, 3. Marcel Schroetter (GER/Kalex) 4.094, 4. Mattia Pasini (ITA/Kalex) 6.320, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Kalex) at 6.728

Overall standings

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 214, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 206, 3. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 119, 4. Lorenzo Baldassari (ITA/Kalex) 116, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Kalex) 114

 

 

 

 

