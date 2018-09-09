Motorcycling: San Marino Grand Prix results

Results from the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix, the 13th leg of the world championship, held at Misano on Sunday:

Moto2 (selected):

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 41min 02.106sec, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) at 3.108sec, 3. Marcel Schroetter (GER/Kalex) 4.094, 4. Mattia Pasini (ITA/Kalex) 6.320, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Kalex) at 6.728

Overall standings

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 214, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 206, 3. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 119, 4. Lorenzo Baldassari (ITA/Kalex) 116, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Kalex) 114