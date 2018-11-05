Toyota records best-ever sales month

Hilux is once again South Africa’s most popular vehicle with more than 3,100 deliveries in October, continuing its legendary retail leadership. Similarly, Toyota’s total sales tally for the month – 13,342 units – is the highest on record for the year and reflects an impressive market share of 25,7%.

Calvyn Hamman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Toyota South Africa, is upbeat about the company’s results: “Despite obvious market detractors such as shrinking disposable income and volatile trading conditions, I am very proud of Toyota’s performance year-to-date.

Over 13,300 units retailed for the month and a market share approaching 26% is a phenomenal result – all credit has to go our dealer network and, of course, our loyal customer base. Thank you!”

In the Toyota stable, the sales runner-up for the month was the Yaris which managed 1,729 deliveries, with other notable contributions coming from the ubiquitous Quantum (1,483), the Fortuner (1,176), as well as the evergreen Corolla trio which clocked up a laudable 2,161 sales.

With reference to the latter, the Corolla Quest took the lion share of the sales (1,879 units) thanks to a buoyant rental market which accounted for 20% of the total industry market.

Yaris – mentioned earlier – also benefited from the uptick in rental demand, recording its best month since the supermini was relaunched in February.

Also worthy of mention are the Etios sales figures – 885 units retailed mostly to private and fleet customers; the Rush – which notched up 447 deliveries and the ever-popular RAV4 which still managed to achieve sales approaching 400 units (363) despite being in its run-out phase.

On the commercial front, the Hino 500 had a great month with an 18.2% share of the HCV segment while the Hino 300 ended off with 14.8% of the MCV segment.

