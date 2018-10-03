Retouched Toyota Land Cruiser is more appealing

Toyota’s Land Cruiser 200, or the Cruiser as it’s affectionately known in 4×4 circles, is a key player in the large SUV market segment in South Africa and a few subtle tweaks have given the luxurious VX-R some very appealing exterior features.

Cruiser off-road credentials, rugged ladder-frame construction and robust V8 diesel engine have found favour with South African motorists seeking a large SUV with indisputable off-road prowess and it’s no surprise that more than 100 units are sold per month on a regular basis.

Two grade options are offered, but the utility-focused entry-level model has been rebadged from GX to GX-R to align the naming convention with its more luxurious VX-R sibling.

Both grades are powered by a 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine with outputs of 195kW and 650Nm. Notable changes to the VX-R model are mostly found at the front of the vehicle.

A new front grille design features two prominent horizontal slats intersecting the large grille opening in an east-west fashion – replacing the previously utilised multi-slat design.

A smoked treatment has been applied to the Bi-LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, for enhanced visual differentiation.

The headlamps themselves include Auto High Beam functionality, super bright LED illumination and Daytime Running Lights.

A new Brown interior trim colour has been made available, now affording VX-R buyers a selection of three interior palettes – beige, black and brown.

The VX-R model continues to boast an impressive standard specification list, which includes blind-spot monitoring, auto-dimming mirrors, integrated tow hitch, leather interior, power-adjustable front seats, three-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, heated seats (first and second rows), “coolbox”, Optitron instrumentation, surround-view cameras, satellite navigation and touchscreen infotainment, smart entry, tyre pressure monitoring, multi-terrain select (switchable off-road driving modes), Active Traction Control, crawl control, full suite of electronic driving aids including Lane Keeping system and 10 airbags.

Pricing

4.5D V8 GX-R 6AT R 1 021 900

4.5D V8 VX-R 6AT R 1 405 600

All Land Cruiser 200s come standard with a nine-services/90 000km service plan (intervals are pegged at 12 months/10 000 km), and three-year/ 100 000 km warranty.

