Here’s how to drive in the rain

Parts of Gauteng have already experienced their first downpours for the summer.

While this is encouraging following the country’s recent drought, do not forget the roads will be more challenging today.

Oil and grease collect on the roads during a dry season making them even more slippery and hazardous than during the rest of the rainy season.

The MD of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, provides tips on the best way to handle the roads in this condition:

Give yourself more travel time so you do not have to rush in bad weather.

Adjust your speed to suit the conditions, however, do not slow down unnecessarily as this is just as dangerous.

Do not use cruise control.

Turn on your headlights.

Brake earlier and with more caution.

Avoid water which has pooled on the roads.

If you cannot avoid this, drive through it slowly in case there is hidden debris or potholes.

Leave more following space.

Driving recklessly and speeding increases chances of hydroplaning.

If you hydroplane, slowly lift your foot from the accelerator but do not brake harshly or move your steering wheel violently.

Consider going for driver training on a skip pan to learn how to react if you do lose control during rainy weather.

Veld fires

Conversely, for parts of the country where dry conditions are persisting, drivers are likely to encounter veld fires. This is what you should do when driving through a veld fire.