The time is now to see SA’s greatest motoring show ever

The Festival of Motoring takes place from 31 August – 2 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The time has arrived for the gates to open at South Africa’s third Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand. The following three days, from Friday to Sunday, will be packed with action.

There will be something for everybody in the family at what will, arguably, be the biggest motoring extravaganza to be held in South Africa.

More than 30 vehicle brands will be represented and there will be 200 cars on the track as well as scores more on display and being used in other activations. This will include show visitors being able to drive cars on Kyalami’s 1,1-km handling track.

The objective of the organisers of the 2018 SA Festival of Motoring, Messe Frankfurt, have gone out to tick all the boxes in terms of what events, displays and activations will appeal to the wider South African motoring public, whether their interest is in budget family cars, high performance supercars or experiencing off-road driving conditions at the 4×4 village.

There will even be national championship races for GTC touring cars and Formula 1600 single-seaters to appeal to the “petrolheads”.

A major aspect of today’s motor vehicles is the technology incorporated in all cars, bakkies and SUVs, from the humblest to the most expensive. The pace of technological advances is absolutely amazing and there will be plenty of opportunities for show visitors to learn more about these latest technologies and how the normal driver can benefit from them.

AutoTrader, South Africa’s largest online automotive marketplace, is not only the Festival of Motoring’s digital partner but will also be actively involved in the technology aspect of the show with an all-new Tech Zone.

“Our partnership with the Festival aims to inform visitors about the latest in auto-tech innovation at the AutoTrader Tech Zone,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader’s CEO.

“The Tech Zone is an AutoTrader-headed initiative that will feature many leading brands, such as Volvo, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, all of whom are at the forefront of digital motoring developments. Representatives of these brands and other experts, will present Tech Talks at the Tech Zone which will give a variety of views into the future of automotive tech. Our AutoTrader Tech Zone also plans to impart ground-breaking business strategies to the local motor industry,” adds Mienie.

“The Tech Zone won’t just focus on talking about technology; visitors will be encouraged to test their skill on the state-of-the-art F1 simulator. All visitors need to do is to download the AutoTrader App to take a hair-raising ride on the simulator, with the person setting the weekend’s fastest lap winning a special prize,” concludes Mienie.

For more information visit the website on www.safestivalofmotoring.com Alternatively you can purchase your tickets online at iTickets or at the gate.