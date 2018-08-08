Ford celebrates production of 10 millionth Mustang

Ford is celebrating the production of its 10 millionth Mustang – America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and the world’s best-selling sports car three years straight.

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan.

The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164 horsepower V8.

“Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favorite around the world,” said Jim Farley, president of global markets, Ford Motor Company.

“I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car – a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language.”

Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured.

During its 54-year production history, Mustang also was built in San Jose, Calif., Metuchen, N.J., and the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn, Mich.

Still America’s best-selling sports car

Mustang is America’s best-selling sports car over the last 50 years, based on Ford analysis of 1966-2018 total U.S. new vehicle cumulative registrations for all sports car segments supplied by IHS Markit.

Better Than Ever

The latest Ford Mustang offers more technology, exhilarating performance and more personalization than ever.

The iconic Mustang Bullitt returns for the 2019 model year, with an exclusive 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine, plus distinctive design and trim. The classic California Special also returns with unique design and trim enhancements.

All 5.0-liter V8 2019 Mustangs with manual transmissions offer rev-matching downshifts come to the six-speed Mustang GT, while EcoBoost® gets an optional quad-tip fully active exhaust. All-new custom-tuned 1,000-watt B&O PLAY high-performance sound system and available Apple CarPlayT compatibility for Ford+Alexa and Waze via SYNC® 3 will satisfy audiophiles.

Mustang Shelby GT350® ascends to a new level of greatness on the track and off with custom-engineered Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, plus recalibrated ABS and MagneRideT suspension for dramatically improved traction and lateral acceleration. Other highlights include new interior appointments and optional factory-painted stripes. An available tech package includes all-new custom-tuned, high-performance 12-speaker sound from B&O PLAY, plus heated mirrors with Blind Spot Information System and Cobra puddle lamps.

The Ford Mustang is now in its sixth generation. In addition to its sales leadership, the Mustang page has more likes on Facebook than any other vehicle nameplate.

Important Mustang Launches (by model year)

2019 Limited-edition Mustang Bullitt with 480 horsepower

2018 Updated style, new 5.0-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and Performance Pack II

2015 All-new sixth generation Mustang, first with independent rear suspension and Shelby GT350 / GT350R with flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V8

2012 First Boss 302 since 1971 returns with 444 horsepower V8

2011 All-new 412-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 Mustang GT debuts

2008 Iconic Bullitt Mustang returns

2007 California Special edition returns

2004 Dearborn Assembly Plant ends 40 years of Mustang production moves to Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Mich.

2003 Mustang Mach 1 model returns with Ram-Air “Shaker” hood scoop

2001 Debut of Mustang Bullitt limited-edition salute to movie car

2000 SVT Mustang Cobra “R” race version returns

1993 Limited production SVT Mustang Cobra debuts

1984 Mustang SVO debuts

1982 Mustang GT returns after 12-year absence

1979 Euro-styled “Fox” platform Mustang debuts

1976 Cobra II joins the lineup

1974 Mustang II debuts amid gas crisis; no V8 engine offered until 1975

1970 Ram-Air “Shaker” hood offered

1969 High-performance Boss 302 and Boss 429 introduced

1968 Mustang 390 GT stars with Steve McQueen in “Bullitt”; 428 Cobra Jet engine debuts

1965 Shelby GT350 introduced; Mustang 2+2 with full fastback roof debuts