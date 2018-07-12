Nissan unveils summertime special Titan Surfcamp

And now Nissan is getting in on the act too with the unveiling of Titan Surfcamp concept, which is a lifestyle vehicle for beach lovers based on the popular Titan XD pickup truck.

With an increasing number of families in the US buying double cab pickup trucks as alternatives to traditional family sedans and VW in the process of reviving its iconic camper van in an all-electric format, the popularity of lifestyle vehicles doesn’t seem to be on the wane.

For anyone who likes to visit the beach on a regular basis, the Titan Surfcamp is the perfect vehicle as it’s basically a beach bungalow on wheels based on a Titan XD with a 5.0-liter Cummings turbodiesel engine under the hood.

This really is the ultimate beach vehicle as it comes with a variety of boards such as a surfboard and paddleboard, and there’s even a solar-powered shower for washing off all that sand and salt at the end of a hard day enjoying yourself at the shore.

The Surfcamp is a lot more than a surfer dude wagon though, as it’s also kitted out for fishing with a number of fishing rods.

And after a long day at the beach, there’s also a roof-mounted tent for a happy camper or two to climb inside and bed down for the night, without having to head off on a long drive home or to find a hotel somewhere.

A separate trailer isn’t required for storing all the kit as everything fits neatly inside the Nissan, and there’s no need to worry about getting stuck in the sand as the Surfcamp is fitted with an Icon Stage 5 lift kit and Icon wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

The regular Titan XD front bumper is replaced with a Fab Four Vengeance Series unit, and the body of the Surfcamp has been decorated with a retro-inspired wrap along the lines of a Hot Wheel Datsun.

Of course, don’t expect to see the Nissan Titan Surfcamp in a dealership near you anytime soon as this appears to be a one-off designed for a trade show.

If you want to see it in the flesh it is on display at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) in Orlando, Florida July 10 -13.