Five tips for buying the best new car online

Buying a new car can be daunting, especially given the money you are likely to spend and the amount of choice available.

But it doesn’t have to be a stressful experience if the buyer has the power during the purchase.

The South African vehicle market is still depressed and the vehicle manufacturers have acknowledged this by only slightly raising prices on new vehicles despite increases in their costs including an emission’s tax increase of R10 per gram of CO2 above 120g/km and a five percent rise in the maximum ad valorem excise duty for imported vehicles.

TransUnion recently released their Vehicle Pricing Index for 2018’s first quarter.

It showed, over the past year, a dramatic drop in new car price increases from 8.8% to 2.3%.

It is most definitely a buyer’s market with showrooms looking for multiple ways to move vehicles off their floors – the same goes for online sales platforms.

So what are some tips for getting the best out of your purchase process?