Battery check is all it takes to keep moving, says Battery Centre

Car batteries are hardcore.

They are designed for 5 years’ service and, apart from starting the vehicle, power every electrical component, from the lights and radio to the air conditioning and mobile phone charger.

That said, a car battery is generally out of sight, out of mind – until it dies without notice and leaves you stranded.

Many premature battery failures are caused by incorrect control of charging by the vehicle charging system. A battery check twice a year is all it takes to keep you going.

A free battery check at Battery Centre will indicate the condition of your battery and give you peace of mind.

If you notice a sluggish or failed start, your battery most likely needs to be replaced. A failed start can also be caused by the alternator, a malfunctioning starter or poor connection.

Get all the usual suspects checked by a trusted battery specialist.

Prevent grime and corrosion from increasing electrical resistance by getting your battery terminals checked and cleaned.