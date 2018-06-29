Battery check is all it takes to keep moving, says Battery Centre

Car batteries are hardcore.
They are designed for 5 years’ service and, apart from starting the vehicle, power every electrical component, from the lights and radio to the air conditioning and mobile phone charger.
That said, a car battery is generally out of sight, out of mind – until it dies without notice and leaves you stranded.
Many premature battery failures are caused by incorrect control of charging by the vehicle charging system. A battery check twice a year is all it takes to keep you going.
A free battery check at Battery Centre will indicate the condition of your battery and give you peace of mind.
If you notice a sluggish or failed start, your battery most likely needs to be replaced. A failed start can also be caused by the alternator, a malfunctioning starter or poor connection.
Get all the usual suspects checked by a trusted battery specialist.
Prevent grime and corrosion from increasing electrical resistance by getting your battery terminals checked and cleaned
Before you find yourself stranded, save time and money by getting your battery checked twice a year as the seasons change.