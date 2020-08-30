 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Audi S6 a performance era throwback done right

Road tests 1 hour ago

S6 is old-school performance with lots of luxury and go, but is it enough to discourage buyers from going the SUV route?

Charl Bosch
30 Aug 2020
08:34:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Audi S6 a performance era throwback done right

Audi S6

Despite not being a new phenomenon, the uncovering of a time capsule of sorts that harks back to the past still comes with a lot of intrigue. In the current automotive realm, that capsule is the performance sedan. Once the definition of fast practicality with enough luxury, the signature family hauler of three decades ago that provided sports car rivalling levels of go now comes in the shape of an SUV as the shift towards a vehicle than can fulfil multiple roles continues at an unabated speed. However, relieving the past in the modern era often leads to a surprise...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Columns Scared of Covid-19? Beware the ANC-20 virus…


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.