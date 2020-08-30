Audi S6 a performance era throwback done right

Despite not being a new phenomenon, the uncovering of a time capsule of sorts that harks back to the past still comes with a lot of intrigue. In the current automotive realm, that capsule is the performance sedan. Once the definition of fast practicality with enough luxury, the signature family hauler of three decades ago that provided sports car rivalling levels of go now comes in the shape of an SUV as the shift towards a vehicle than can fulfil multiple roles continues at an unabated speed. However, relieving the past in the modern era often leads to a surprise...

Once the definition of fast practicality with enough luxury, the signature family hauler of three decades ago that provided sports car rivalling levels of go now comes in the shape of an SUV as the shift towards a vehicle than can fulfil multiple roles continues at an unabated speed. However, relieving the past in the modern era often leads to a surprise result, which in this case, involves Audi’s long overdue new S6.

Like the model on which is based, the A6 which has struggled to attract the attention of South Africans similar to what BMW has achieved with the 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz with the E-Class over the years, the S6 has become something of a rarity compared to its M550i and AMG fettled E53 rivals, with its delayed debut of nearly two years reflecting Ingolstadt’s uncertainty of whether it should continue to have a local market future or not.

The decision to make both available, as Road Test Editor Mark Jones pointed out with his stint behind the wheel of the 40 TDI earlier this month, comes as a welcome but probably unnecessary addition in lieu of models such as the Q5, Q7 and Q8. However, with next year marking the arrival of the RS6 Avant, which is likely to have even less appeal due to being an estate, the fan base the S6 has built up since debuting as Audi’s M5 rival in 1991, won’t be disheartened with the newcomer despite it no longer having a V8.

In typical Audi fashion, the S6 doesn’t shout about itself much as it could easily be confused for an A6 S line. On closer inspection though, elements such as the 20-inch Audi Sport five-spoke alloy wheels, red brake calipers, gloss black Singleframe grille surround, Matrix LED headlights, S front bumper, door sills and rear apron, quad exhaust outlets and black mirror caps, announces this as not a bread-and-butter A6, but a Q or sleeper car S badged Audis have become known for.

The unassuming but rather pricey (R18 370) Daytona Grey Pearlescent paint finish adds to the restrained facade, but despite the lack of aesthetic drama, the S6 is a handsome looking thing whose smile-inducing sinister side remains well hidden.

Dated is most certainly not the term for the interior where the S6 comes with Audi’s latest Virtual Cockpit Display made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with S graphics and readouts, the 10.1-inch MMI Plus Navigation infotainment system and the lower 8.6-inch climate control panel. Sporting haptic feedback, both the latter displays can present something of a challenge for technologically challenged users, but once figured out, are easy to use and understand. However, like in the Q8, simply relying on the screen for the former won’t appease consumers favouring the MMI rotary dial no longer part of the setup.

The rest of the cabin is predictably Audi with soft-touch materials and impeccable built quality, as well as sporty touches such as the leather flat-bottom S steering wheel, the optional S Valcona leather heated and cooled sport front seats, aluminium details and finger print gathering piano key black detailing.

Where the S6’s humble side stars, is practicality. Measuring 4 954 mm in overall length, and using the same MLB Evo platform as the Q7 and Q8, the boot can swallow up to 520-litres of luggage with the rear seats up, and despite the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, won’t be suspect to complaints from those seated in the rear for a lack of head or legroom.

The undoubted standout of the S6 though is its engine. Whereas previous generations utilised five-cylinder, V8 and V10 units, the C8 is motivated by the Volkswagen Group’s bi-turbo 2.9 TFSI V6 that delivers 331kW/600Nm. Although there was some initial disappointment as to why Ingolstadt had opted against bringing the 257kW/700Nm TDI model to market, any concerns faded once the bent-six petrol started singing.

Helped along by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the slightest prod of the accelerator results in a response that is not only immediate in mundane Comfort or Auto modes, but so smooth and with little cause for concern when you put the Audi Drive Select system in Dynamic mode. Against the backdrop of an aural pleasing V6 burble that reduces you to jelly in said mode as the butterfly valves in the exhaust open to emit the machine gun bangs, the inclusion of the slick eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that goes about its business with no fuss, and the quattro all-wheel-drive system, saw the 1.8-ton S6 rocket from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds at Gerotek with Herr Jones behind the wheel.

An impressive 0.4 second off of the claimed figure, the big Audi, unexpectedly, doesn’t disappoint on the ride front thanks to the optional adaptive air suspension and those standard 20-inch wheels. Feeling more planted and compliant than the high-riding Q8, the S6’s steering is similarly sharp and the grip unrelenting thanks to the quattro system. In fact, the only blight was the fuel consumption which, unexpectedly it has to be said, came to a best of 14.6 L/100 km, far from the optimistic 8.3 L/100 km claim.

Audi’s history of making fast performance sedans is well document and with the S6, the four rings has once again shown its hand. Sadly, despite being worth the wait, it’s less than spectacular sales record, never mind the impending SUV threat from its own stable, won’t do it any favours in spite of the competitive R1 401 500, before options, price tag, plus the fantastic old-school luxury performance persona.

