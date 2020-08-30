Audi S6 a performance era throwback done right

PREMIUM!
Audi S6 a performance era throwback done rightRoad tests 1 hour ago
S6 is old-school performance with lots of luxury and go, but is it enough to discourage buyers from going the SUV route?
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party
Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee
Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies
Columns Scared of Covid-19? Beware the ANC-20 virus…