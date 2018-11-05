Isuzu KB bakkie built to tackle even serious off-road terrains

Isuzu has been in the bakkie game for many years and the brand is widely associated with robustness and reliability.

It might not be the prettiest in its segment, but Isuzu’s KB bakkie has built up a proven track record in bakkie-mad Mzansi.

So when a 4×4 Experience invitation came from Isuzu Motors, I jumped at it.

We spent some time attacking severe off road terrain at the Hennops off-road trail, but before I get into action detail, let me tell you more about the KB.

The KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4×4 automatic uses of a bulletproof four-cylinder diesel engine with 130kW of power and 380Nm of peak torque. It is also available in manual.

Seating position is spot on with excellent all-round vision, though rear passengers can feel a bit of discomfort during long trips due to their low seating position.

It has a touchscreen radio with navigation as standard, plus leather seats, engine start/stop button and keyless entry.

The automatic version I drove at the 4×4 experience attested itself in the most impressive manner from water crossings, inclines and declines, side slopes, rocky terrain, mud and sand.

Two interesting systems demonstrated during were the Hill Descent assist and diff lock. What the Hill Descent assist does is it makes hill descending smooth without the driver’s brake input.

Activated via a rotary switch at the centre console, diff lock enables the wheels to turn at the same pace – useful when there is loss of traction in one of the wheels.

Making our way out of the facility, we stopped before tackling a really deep water crossing.

And even with the water up to the side windows, the Isuzu never leaked a drop and let us drive it through calmly and smoothly – highly impressive.

The importance of tyres was also explained. Improper inflation, overloading, uneven wear due to misalignment, excessive wear, plus misapplication such as incorrect tyre or rim for the vehicle are all sins that could cost you dearly.

We were also educated about the information printed onto the sidewall of the tyre such as the rubber size, load index, speed index and maximum pressure for that particular tyre.

Isuzu’s Off Road Academy is based at the Gerotek testing facility close to Pretoria.

According to Isuzu, it has trained over 5 000 people on the basic techniques of 4×4 driving for road and off-road driving.

There are various courses to choose from and you can book through drivingdynamics.co.za/.

The Isuzu KB 300 does not pretend to be what it is not.

You could live with it on a daily basis, it is perfect for any occasion.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.