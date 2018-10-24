DRIVEN: All-new Hyundai Kona

Before you roll your eyes and think “seriously, another SUV?”, let us address the elephant in the room off the cuff.

Yes, Hyundai Automotive SA last week launched the Kona, yet another sports utility vehicle, not only introducing another SUV in a densely populated segment, but also extending their very own range in South Africa to no less than four vehicles which is likely to grow to five next year with the addition of a small SUV.

But the Kona, named after the district in Hawaii, has a specific purpose and is everything but another SUV for the sake of just mindlessly rolling out another SUV.

They have added a tactical card, which they technically call a crossover, to their deck which they hope to be almost a bit of a joker.

With their local offering already including the Creta, a midspec medium SUV; the more powerful Tucson, a mid- to high-spec medium SUV; and their large premium SUV the Sante Fe, the Kona will slot in sort of between the Creta and Tucson with the price tag coming in just below the top end Creta.

The two models are the 1.0-litre TGDI Executive Manual and the 2.0-litre MPI Executive Automatic, which will retail for R379 900 and R399 900 respectively.

Hyundai is confident the Kona will complement their family tree and with it, aims to target what they call “smart challengers” and everyone with “young passion” who according to the company pursue a lifestyle that transcends generations and age in the ever-changing urban environment.

The two main target groups are “young drivers living self-initiated lifestyles” and “middle-aged drivers who remain young in both body and mind”.

And that brings us to the standout feature which differentiates the Kona from its siblings, and quite frankly a large chunk of what we have grown to identify as typical SUVs: the unique exterior styling.

There is no doubt that the left-field design will divide opinion and that is exactly the type of individualism the brand wants to offer.

Whereas the Creta is a fairly conservative offering in terms of design with the Tucson slightly more funky in its styling, the Kona sings from another hymnbook altogether with its flat main headlights sitting high on the front with composite headlamps situated below them on black trim extending around the front ends from the wheel arches.

The styling at the back is designed on the very same principle. Also a striking feature is the 17-inch alloys with distinctively fine spokes.

The engines and gearboxes are the only differences between the two models, with the turbocharged 1-0-litre producing 88 kW and 174Nm of torque through its six-speed manual gearbox and the Atkinson-powered 2.0-litre outputs 110kW and 180Nm through a six-speed auto gearbox.

While the 2.0-litre variant which its auto gearbox offers a Comfort, Eco and Sport mode handled our test drive out in the countryside past Magaliesburg as comfortable as expected, but the three-cylinder 1.0-litre stole the limelight.

I have to agree with Hyundai’s pay-off line that this little number is the “perfect balance of good dynamic performance and maximum economy”.

It held its gear very capably on undulated and twisty country roads, while the fuel economy hovered around the 7l/100km mark.

On the inside, its styling is a combination of the fresh dynamic styling from the outside and the good old Hyundai quality we’ve learned to know.

It’s got all the bells and whistles you’d expect in this price range, plus a tyre pressure monitor, a first for any Hyundai in South Africa.

The Kona also has a solid list of safety specifications and features a seven-inch full connectivity infotainment system.

Introducing the Kona is a bold move.

Whether the styling is your cup of tea or not, the Kona is guaranteed to get a few extra looks.

Pricing

1.0 TGDI Executive Manual R379 000

2.0 MPI Executive Automatic R399 900

But models include a five-year/150 000km manufacturer’s warranty with an additional two-year/ 50 000km manufacturer’s powertrain warranty.

A manufacturer’s perforation warranty is set a five years or 160 000km, roadside assistance is offered for five years or 150 000km.

Both also include a fiveyear/90 000km service plan, with service intervals set at 15 000km.

Likes

Very unique styling.

Punchy 1.0-litre engine.

Dislikes

Automatic gearbox in 2.0-litre slightly erratic.

Verdict

A bold competitor which can make waves in a packed segment.

