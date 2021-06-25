Motoring
Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
25 Jun 2021
5:55 pm

Top-spec Toyota C-HR Luxury gets spec uptick

Charl Bosch

Aside from added safety systems, the drivetrain remains unchanged.

New LED headlights and fog lamps are the main changes up front.

Having unveiled the facelift C-HR in March last year, Toyota has given what was its entry-level crossover/SUV until the arrival of the Urban Cruiser yet another revision that predominantly focuses on the top-spec Luxury.

Aesthetically, the halogen fog lamps have been dropped in favour of LED units, while the headlights themselves are now bi-LED diodes.

Toyota C-HR Luxury

Luxury now boasts darkened taillight clusters.

The taillight clusters meanwhile have been darkened and the lights upgraded to full-LEDs with the standard black roof contrasted by five colours; White Pearl, Lunar Metallic, Passion Red, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic.

RELATED: Toyota C-HR crosses in more tech and style

On the specification front, Toyota has revised the safety and driver assistance sheet with the inclusion of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Trace Assist to the standard Lane Departure Warning.

Toyota C-HR Luxury

Interior is unchanged.

Up front, the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues as is with outputs of 85kW/185Nm. A CVT sends the amount of twist to the front wheels with Toyota claiming a combined consumption of 6.4 L/100 km.

As with the rest of the unchanged C-HR line-up, the Luxury comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six service/90 000 km service plan.

Pricing

C-HR 1.2T – R402 300

C-HR 1.2T Plus – R436 300

C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT – R449 300

C-HR 1.2T Luxury CVT – R519 900

